Shropshire CCC fixtures released for 2023 season

Cricket

The county’s fixture list includes four three-day NCCA Championship matches, as well as group games in both the NCCA Twenty20 Cup and 50-over NCCA Trophy competition. There will also be an NCCA Showcase fixture against Worcestershire at Shrewsbury’s London Road on July 30.

Next season is scheduled to start for Shropshire with four group fixtures in the Twenty20 Cup, which will feature two T20 matches each day.

The county’s two opening matches in the competition will be against Cheshire at Shifnal on April 23.

Shropshire then face Staffordshire at Leek on April 30, Cumbria at Wem CC on May 1 and Northumberland at South Northumberland on May 7.

Shropshire will face Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Norfolk and Suffolk in the group stage of the NCCA Trophy.

An away game against Suffolk at Sudbury will begin Shropshire’s 50-over campaign on May 28. They welcome Norfolk to Oswestry on June 11, host Cambridgeshire at St Georges on June 18, and face Cheshire at Toft on June 25.

Shropshire open their NCCA Championship Western Division Two season with a three-day match away to Wales at Brymbo CC between July 9-11.