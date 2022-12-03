Worfield sign off the season with a special night

Worfield CC

The season report was presented by Charlie Fox-Davies, who said it had been a testing year for all teams with the first, second, and women’s first elevens maintaining their league status despite a season plagued with injury and availability problems.

The first team finished their campaign in stunning style, winning three out of their last four games to remain in the Birmingham League Division Two while the seconds also finished strongly to maintain their Shropshire League Division One status.

The thirds finished mid-table in Sunday Division one while the women’s first team continued their rebuilding by finishing fifth in the West Midlands Women League Premier Division

Some of the stand-out performances were by first team batter Basit Zaman, who scored 909 Birmingham League runs, 708 of them in boundaries. Zaman will be back in the middle for Worfield next season after recently agreeing a new deal with the club.

Charlie Callaghan scored over a 1,000 runs for the club and Ollie Wood scored a season high 208