Charlie comes Home to lead Shropshire in 2023

Charlie Home

Home replaces Sam Whitney, Shropshire skipper in the three-day format for the last two years, after he decided to step down from the role at the end of the 2022 season.

All-rounder Home, 23, a top order batter and off-spinner, made his first team debut for Shropshire aged 16.

He previously represented Shropshire’s junior sides from the age of nine, playing in a year group which included Dillon Pennington and George Hargrave, before he joined Northamptonshire CCC’s Academy.

Home comes from a big cricketing family and many of them have also represented Shropshire.

His dad, Ed, played for the county, as did Jim, his grandfather. Guy, Charlie’s uncle, is a former Shropshire captain, while cousin Tom also played for the club.

Younger brother Jack made his Shropshire first-team debut against Cornwall in July, while Charlie’s sister, Milly, represented the Shropshire women’s team and now plays for Worcestershire and Central Sparks.

New county captain Home said: “It was a honour to receive the phone call about becoming captain and I was very pleasantly surprised.

“Having had numerous family members represent Shropshire over the years, to now be asked to be captain is an amazing honour and something I’m so proud of.

“To be brought up in a family that’s Shropshire cricket through and through, it means so much to me and the whole family.

“Thanks to the committee for bestowing the honour on me. I would also like to thank Sam Whitney for his leadership of the Championship side over the last two years. He’s done a brilliant job for Shropshire cricket.”

Home’s studies in qualifying to become an accountant meant he was not available to play for Shropshire during the 2022 season, but he kept a close eye on results and is now excited about leading the team.

He said: “The exams have been quite full on, so I didn’t play this year, but I’m so eager to get back involved. I was keen to be involved before the captaincy news, so I can’t wait to play.

“I’ve played for Shropshire since the age of 16 and have also played in the Birmingham League, so I’ve played a fair amount of cricket for a 23-year-old.”

Home, who lives in Newport, added: “I’m looking towards a new era and a new chapter in the club’s great history.

“The plan is to energise the undoubted talent within the county and perhaps persuade a few of the older hands to get back involved.

“I’m very heartened by the conversations I’ve already had and I’m optimistic about the 2023 season within all three formats that we’re going to play.

“The goal is to make it fun for everyone that plays and to entertain our very loyal supporters and followers.

“If we are entertaining them and enjoying ourselves, we’re going a long way towards doing good things.”

Home is in the Shropshire record books after taking 7-52, the best bowling figures by any player for the county in one-day cricket, against Wales at Oswestry in 2017.

He will be playing his club cricket in Shropshire in the 2023 season after deciding to return to Shifnal from Wolverhampton.

Home helped Wolverhampton gain promotion to the Birmingham League’s top division last season as Premier Division Two champions.

Shropshire chairman John Hulme said: “We are delighted that Charlie has accepted our invitation to captain the side.

“His return to the team is warmly welcomed. He will strengthen both the batting and bowling and, like his predecessor Sam, play an important role in encouraging and supporting the younger players looking to bridge the gap between league and National Counties cricket.

“Still only 23, Charlie is already an experienced cricketer with a good insight and sound knowledge of the game, as to be expected given his family’s long playing association and involvement with the county club.