Joe Leach linked with top job at Worcestershire

Worcestershire's Joe Leach.

Reports yesterday claimed the former Stafford-born skipper and former Shropshire county player, who is aged just 31 and still very much part of the first XI, had been interviewed for the position ahead of what is set to be a significant winter of change at New Road.

Ex-Warwickshire director of cricket and England managing director Ashley Giles has also been touted as a strong candidate for the role.

The first task for whoever gets the job will be to appoint a new head coach following Gidman’s decision to step down.

He was appointed in 2018 having originally joined the Pears earlier that year as second XI coach and helped them win the T20 Blast.

The 41-year-old’s final summer at New Road was a tough one with a solid fourth-placed finish in Division Two overshadowed by poor performances in both white-ball competitions.

Worcestershire chair Fanos Hira commented: “Alex has led the club to great success winning the T20 Blast in 2018 and runner up in 2019.

“We wish him well in the next steps of his career and thank him for his contribution to our club.”

Gidman said: “I enjoyed my time at Worcestershire and would like to thank the club for all for its support. I wish the club well for the future.”