Bridgnorth send Shropshire rivals Wem on their way

2022 / Birmingham & District Premier Cricket League / Division 1 / Kidderminster CC v Shifnal / Chester Road / Kidderminster.

Matty Simmonds made 101 off 137 balls to guide Bridgnorth to 231 for 6 from their 50 overs.

The innings, containing eight fours and three sixes, was backed by Mike Hill (70) who rounded off a superb first year back in the Birmingham League and for Staffordshire Minors.

Wem struggled to get the target and were bowled out for 164 with the wickets being shared around.

Sam Baugh took 3 for 40 with David Exall and Charlie Walker both taking two each.

It was a disappointing end to a bad season for Wem who will hope to bounce back straight away when they head back to the Shropshire League.

Worfield were brought back down to earth with a bang when they played Barnards Green.

Last week they had secured their position in the Birmingham League at the expense of Walsall.

But they were unable to keep up the momentum as they were bowled out for 129 thanks to 4 for 36 from former West Indian Test bowler Jerome Taylor.

Barnards Green, who still had plenty to play for as they needed a win to secure promotion, did so, losing just two wickets giving them an eight-wicket victory.

Worfield will be delighted to have secured their place for next year though and will be looking to build on it.

In Division One, Shrewsbury ended the season with defeat to Knowle and Dorridge.

Shrewsbury had a difficult start to the season, but the return of George Hargrave from university improved their results.

This time the left-handed opener batter could only make a run a ball 47 in reply to the visitors' 284 for 8. Despite the positive start between Hargrave and Will Parton which saw Shrewsbury move to 76 without loss they could not keep it up and were dismissed for 233.

Mohammed Umar Shaikh was the main destroyer taking 6 for 53.

And finally, Shifnal's miserable campaign, which last week saw them relegated to Division Two, concluded with defeat at Kidderminster.

Initially, the visitors did well to restrict the home side to 238 all out.

It is normally a good pitch for batting with a fast outfield so Shifnal would have fancied their chances.

But they had a disastrous start when they were reduced to 23 for 5, inside the first 10 overs putting pay to their chances of victory.

They managed to put some respectability to the total, eventually being bowled out for 176.