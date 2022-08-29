Shifnal are in last chance saloon after latest defeat

Shifnal on brink

A six-wicket home defeat to Knowle & Dorridge means that Kidderminster are now the only side realistically vulnerable to a late challenge from the second-bottom side.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, hosts Shifnal made a promising start.

Jack Edwards (88) and Ethan Jamieson (66) put together a second-wicket stand of 136.

But their quick-fire dismissals saw the home side’s momentum come crashing to a halt.

Shifnal would go on to lose seven wickets for 65 and ultimately finish 230-8.

The visitors lost three wickets for 53 but Amir Khan (80) and James Middleton (72 not out) would end up steering them to victory.

Shrewsbury seem as good as safe following a fine success at second-placed Barnt Green.

George Hargrave was the star of the show as his 139 from 115 balls helped Shrewsbury to a total of 270-9 – Rob Foster also chipping in with a helpful 41 further down the order.

Harry Darley would later shine with the ball, taking five wickets for 25 runs as Barnt Green were dismissed for just 131.

Shrewsbury now sit in eight on 207 points – 38 ahead of Shifnal – with two games of the season remaining.

In Premier Division Two, bottom-of-the-table Wem have had their relegation confirmed.

They will return to the Shropshire County League for 2023 after they were beaten by 67 runs by Worfield, who have hit form at just the right time.

Worfield powered to 308-7, with Basit Zaman (74) taking his tally for the season to 742.

Ross Aucott managed 52 and Laurence Pickin got 41.

Wem skipper Graham Wagg took three for 61 before his dismissal for 35, at 63-4, left the away side with too much to do.

Matthew Cohen (63) and Andrew Harrison (52) both provided half-centuries but Wem were eventually all out for 241, sealing their fate. Worfield, meanwhile, know a win over Walsall next time out will seal their survival.

Bridgnorth – sitting comfortably in seventh – picked up an eight-wicket victory over West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Sam Whitney (three for 45) and Matty Simmonds (three for 47) claimed three wickets apiece as Dartmouth got to a total of 214 in 37.3 overs.

Bridgnorth then reached their target at a swift pace, getting there in 29 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

Simmonds (88) and Ryan Lockley (62) were instrumental in getting the win, with the former getting 16 boundaries in a superb all-round display.