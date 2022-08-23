Worfield earn a crucial win ahead of defining fortnight

2022 / BDPCL / Div 2 / Himley CC v Bridgnorth. Opener Ryan Lockley struck 93 in Bridgnorth’s 14-run victory over Himley on Saturday Picture: Stuart Leggett

In what has been a difficult campaign following last season’s promotion, the Davenport Park men were impressive five-wicket winners at faltering promotion contenders Harborne to breathe new life into their push to stay up.

Harborne elected to bat first in Birmingham and with impressive contributions from Jasper Davidson, with an unbeaten 101, and Tejas Wagle’s 67 the hosts posted a very competitive 307-6 from their 50 overs.

Ross Aucott claimed three wickets for 64 runs for the visitors alongside Tarik Shorey (2-77).

It seemed a steep ask for Joseph Arnold’s men to secure a first win in the white ball format, but a consistent team batting display helped Worfield to the win and subsequently lifted them above rivals Walsall – clear by 14 points – into third-bottom.

Basit Zaman struck 55 before Aucott and Arnold enjoyed a fourth-wicket stand of 120 to power Worfield to 198-4. Shorey got in on the act with an unbeaten 58 as the visitors got over the line with five wickets to spare in 45.5 overs.

Worfield’s fate is in their own hands with games against bottom two Wem and Walsall in the next two weeks.

Wem are 42 points adrift of Worfield after a home 106-run defeat to Wolverhampton.

Opener Warrick Fynn hit 114 not out as Wolverhampton made 258-7 in a virtuoso display with bat and ball.

Wem struggled in response with skipper Graham Wagg (35) and Oliver Cooper’s 31 their best offering on the way to 152 all out. Former Oswestry and Shropshire star Fynn capped a stunning display with figures of 6-31.

Bridgnorth are comfortably clear of Worfield in ninth after a dramatic 14-run win at Himley. Opener Ryan Lockley (93) was the batting hero as Dave Exall’s men posted 237-9.

Sam Whitney claimed three wickets for Bridgnorth and, despite Bilal Hussain’s 103 for Himley, the visitors just did enough to see off their hosts.

In Premier One, Shifnal are 21 points adrift of Knowle & Dorridge and safety – but did climb off bottom spot thanks to maximum batting and bowling points.

They fell just short by seven runs in defeat at Kenilworth Wardens, where Ethan Jamieson was unfortunate to be on the losing side having fell just short of a century (88).

Kenilworth had wicketkeeper and the league’s leading run scorer Henry Cullen shine with 109 on the way to 257-9. Jack Edwards (3-33) was a thorn in the Wardens’ batting line-up.

Jamieson, batting at three, got Shifnal looking good early on but his best support was captain Chris Murrall (40) lower down the order on a tense afternoon.

The visitors fell agonisingly short by seven runs with three balls remaining, but eight batting and bowling points helped lift them above Leamington.

Ninth-placed Shrewsbury, one point clear of Knowle & Dorridge, lost by 38 runs at home to third-placed Moseley.