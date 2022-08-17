Skipper leads by example for Ludlow

Trevor Patchett

The Burway outfit are still 21 points clear of their nearest rivals Quatt as the Premier Division title race enters the final straight, following a comfortable eight-wicket success at home to Allscott Heath.

And it was Watkins who set up the victory charge by bagging four wickets for 38 as Allscott were dismissed for 111. Joe Williams provided support with 3-20 while opener Te Shawn Zyun Alleyne played a lone role with the bat as he ended unbeaten on 68.

Ludlow then eased to their target inside 16 overs thanks to 43 from South African Jason Oakes and 32 not out from Sam Edwards.

Quatt remain in the title hunt thanks to a resounding 107-run success at home to St Georges.

Oliver Plank (66), Ryan Wheldon (44) and Craig Harris (36 not out) were in the runs as Quatt made 218-5 from 40 overs – the weekend games being cut by 10 overs due to the extreme weather conditions.

That total proved well beyond St Georges who fell for 111 in reply. Ridwaan Daya top scored with 50 while Scott Furber took 3-5 from 2.5 overs.

Whitchurch climbed into the top three – 31 points behind the leaders – on the back of a 68-run triumph at Oswestry.

Opener Michael Robinson was the star of the show with a fine 105 as Whitchurch piled up 269-4.

Robinson shared a first-wicket stand of 156 with Iftikhar Khan 56 while number three Kunal Dabas ended unbeaten on 53.

Oswestry were bowled out for 201 in reply with Josh Darley scoring 49 at the top of the order. Daniel Bowen picked up 3-44.

Sentinel slipped down to fourth following a disappointing display with the bat at Wellington.

The hosts recovered from 25-4 to post 181-7 thanks mainly to 43 from William Mashinge and 28, 29 and 22 not out respectively from Wendell Wagner, Luke Goring and James Flynn. Jonathan Evans (4-40) and Mekyle Pillay (3-13) impressed with the ball.

Spinners Dan Lloyd (3-24) and Wagner (3-30) then combined to help dismiss Sentinel for 118.

Shelton came out on top of their mid-table clash with Newport.

Hosts Newport were all out for 180 with one ball of their 40 overs remaining. Saqib Akbar top scored with 51 and Paul Furniss made 43. Ross Griffiths (3-38) and Jack Morris (3-35) were the pick of the Shelton attack.

Shelton’s push for victory was then built around 68 from Shavon Brooks, with the visitors getting across the line in the 35th over with two wickets in hand.

Madeley’s Salim Ahmed claimed the highest individual score of the day.

He stroked his way to a fine 112 as Madeley rattled up 260-4 against Shifnal seconds. Andrew Laycock (45) and Imesh Udayanga (35) provided support.