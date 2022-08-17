Shropshire end with heavy loss

Shropshire defeat

The Western Division Two game was taken away from Shropshire on the opening day when Devon made the most of the batter-friendly conditions at Bridgnorth and piled up a county record 503-5 from their 90 overs.

Shropshire were then bowled out in their first innings for 255.

George Hargrave, making his first county appearance of the summer, top scored with 65 while Graham Wagg made 39.

Skipper Sam Whitney (32) and Ben Roberts (34 not out) helped boost that total with a last-wicket stand of 68.

Devon then declared on 208-8 in their second innings on day two – a lead of 450. Seamer Sam Ellis picked up 3-32 while Roberts and Ryan Wheldon each claimed two victims.