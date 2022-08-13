Davina Perrin taking big chance in her stride

Davina Perrin

At 11-years-old scored a record 6 centuries in one season for Staffordshire County Girls U11’s. A record that stands until today.

At 13-years-old, she became the first female to play for Fordhouses Cricket Club First Eleven in the Staffs Clubs Premier League.

Two days after her 15th birthday, she made her professional cricketing debut after being selected to play for Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. A record for women’s professional cricket in England.

And now, still aged 15, the Tettenhall College pupil is poised to become The Hundred's youngest ever player after signing for Birmingham Phoenix for this year's competition, if she plays a game.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the teenager was also moved forward a year in school so she could take six of her GCSE's early.

Despite her age, though, Perrin takes all of her achievements in her stride.

"I was speechless when I got the call from Birmingham Phoenix," she said.

"I wasn't expecting it. I had maybe thought about getting a contract next year. But it's come a year early and is honestly a dream come true.

"To have the opportunity to train and potentially play alongside the likes of Ellyse Perry (Australian International), Sophie Devine (The New Zealand international Captain) and Amy Jones (England wicket keeper) is amazing.

"I guess the magnitude of it all hasn't really hit me yet but I'm just going to take it in my stride.

"I always tried to achieve what's possible rather than think about my age. My age is not a limitation and it's something I don't think about because I don't want to get caught up in that."

Despite technically being in Year 10 at school, Perrin recently sat her GCSEs in English Language, English Literature, Spanish, PE, Geography and Drama.

"It was quite a stressful experience to be honest because I had a fair bit of cricket to play at the same time," she continued.

"I had to miss games so I could sit exams which wasn't ideal at the time but will really help me in the future.

"My school has been amazing with me. They are so supportive and are doing everything they can to help me, including giving me time off so I can play cricket.

"I'm really grateful for everything they are doing to help me."

Davina's dad, Dave, said the Perrin family are immensely proud of his daughter's achievements.

"I'm struggling to find the words to express just how proud we are," he said.

"All this came completely out the blue. We were actually approached by another Hundred team and more or less at the same time, within 24 hours, we got the call from Birmingham Phoenix.

"Central Sparks are obviously linked to Phoenix so Davina chose them.

"It's honestly amazing how chilled out she is about it all. It’s her mum Patricia and myself that are getting over-excited.

"I'm not sure whether it's not sunk in or she doesn't realise the magnitude of it, but she doesn't turn 16 until September.

"On top of all her cricket, she's also sat a lot of her GCSE's early. It really is mind-blowing what she has achieved so far."

Mr Perrin admits he didn't know what to feel when his daughter became the first female to represent Fordhouses Cricket Club First Eleven aged just 13.

"I'm sat there and this is my little girl walking out to play against these big men," he added.

"Some of them are ex-professionals who bowl 70+ miles per hour.