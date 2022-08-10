Notification Settings

Shrewsbury School's England cricket star Issy Wong eager to inspire youngsters

By Russell YoullCricketPublished: Comments

Chance to Shine graduate Issy Wong is eager to keep inspiring the next generation of cricketers during the second season of the women’s Hundred.

England's Issy Wong in action during the second one day international match at the County Ground, Bristol. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story CRICKET England Women. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.
The female edition of the domestic franchise league will get under way tomorrow and England seamer and former Shrewsbury School pupil Wong will be among the stars involved for Birmingham Phoenix.

She used last year’s tournament as a springboard to a memorable 2022, earning an international debut in multiple formats this year.

It was back in June when England selected Wong for the one-off Test with South Africa at Taunton, which not only made for a special occasion for the bowling duo but also national charity Chance to Shine after it gave the youngsters their first taste of cricket through its free sessions.

National charity Chance to Shine gave Wong her first taste of cricket through its free sessions, and she said: “One of the big reasons you do it is to give back and to keep that passion going through the next generation. I looked at Katherine (Brunt) when I was young and she and many others in this dressing room inspired me to love cricket. If I can do that for one or two people, it is job done. Chance to Shine I loved as a kid so it is nice any of those youngsters, six million of them now, they can look to me and see I have made it to the international level.”

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

