Shrewsbury School's England cricket star Issy Wong eager to inspire youngsters

It was back in June when England selected Wong for the one-off Test with South Africa at Taunton, which not only made for a special occasion for the bowling duo but also national charity Chance to Shine after it gave the youngsters their first taste of cricket through its free sessions.

National charity Chance to Shine gave Wong her first taste of cricket through its free sessions, and she said: “One of the big reasons you do it is to give back and to keep that passion going through the next generation. I looked at Katherine (Brunt) when I was young and she and many others in this dressing room inspired me to love cricket. If I can do that for one or two people, it is job done. Chance to Shine I loved as a kid so it is nice any of those youngsters, six million of them now, they can look to me and see I have made it to the international level.”