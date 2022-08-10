Ludlow pull clear in the battle for Premier glory

Ryan Wheldon (Batting for Worfield)

The title hopefuls are 21 points clear of second-placed Quatt following a five-wicket success at Shelton.

An impressive bowling display led by Joe Williams, who took 4-16 from 10 overs, saw Ludlow dismiss their hosts for 107. Opener Jack Walker top scored with 35.

Ludlow slipped to 42-5 in reply but an unbeaten 44 from Will Sparrow and 25 not out from Sam Roberts saw them home without further loss.

Quatt climbed above their hosts Sentinel into second spot after edging a tight game at Albert Road.

After being asked to bat first, Quatt slipped to 19-2 but recovered to make 238. Ryan Wheldon led the way with the bat with 53 while their were useful contributions from Alex Biddle (33), Scott Furber (29), Ben Miller (24) and Jonathan Edwards (23). James Shaw both bagged three wickets.

Sentinel made a fine start in reply as they moved to 111-1 thanks to an impressive 72 from Shaw.

Quatt hit back to reduce the home side to 155-5 before Malcolm Serplet’s 41 appeared to put Sentinel back on track.

But the visitors rallied again to claim the last five Sentinel wickets for 24 runs and secure an eight -run victory that left them two points above their hosts.

Whitchurch bagged a 84-run success at home to Newport.

Mubeen Rashid (68), Maisam Hasnain Jaffri (40) and Shafiq Ahmed (30) helped Whitchurch to 264 all out.

Ahmed led the victory charge with the ball as he picked up 3-30 to help dismiss Newport for 180 – Saqib Akbar top scored with 40 while opener Paul Furniss made 34.

Josh McDonald and Dan Lloyd shone with the ball as Wellington won by six wickets at Shifnal seconds. McDonald took 4-11 and Lloyd 3-2 from five overs as Shifnal were rolled for 99.

McDonald then made 31 and William Mashinge 28 as Wellington chased down their target.

At the bottom of the table, Oswestry are still not out of danger after losing by 43 runs at St Georges.

The home side made 256-8 thanks to Sam Morgan (63 not out), Austin Rowley (54), Muhammad Zaheer (34) and Ridwaan Daya (33).

Josh Coleridge (80) and Josh Darley (52) gave Oswestry a flying start with an opening stand of 138, but the rest of their line up failed to fire as they fell to 213 all out. Alex Johnson took 4-43 and Daya 3-46.

Allscott Heath’s survival hopes took a hit as they went down by seven wickets to Madeley.