Leaders put the brakes on Shrews’ recent revival

The hosts, who have staged a recovery in recent weeks, elected to bat but slipped to 55-6 before being aided by Peter Clark’s useful 43, batting at seven, which left them all out for 118.

Smethwick’s reply was led by Muhammad Qamar Khan (42) and Amritpal Singh (43) as the visitors recorded a six-wicket victory to maintain a 22-point lead at the summit.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, are still clear of the bottom two places, currently occupied by of Shifnal and Leamington.

The gap between Will Parton’s men and the bottom two stands at 19 points.

Shifnal remain at the bottom of the table, three points adrift of Leamington, in the fight to secure top flight status.

They failed to make up any ground after a 132-run defeat at mid-table Halesowen.

The hosts posted 233-8 after 57 from wicketkeeper Wes Griffiths. Alex Renton claimed figures of 3-42. Shifnal’s reply could hardly have got off to a worse start as the visitors lost their first four batters – Jack Home, Chad Brandrick, Ethan Jamieson and Oliver Parton – without a single run to leave them down at 1-4.

They struggled to recover, with Matthew Lamb’s 29 their best offering. Eddie Rhodes, James Rudge and Edward Bragg took three wickets apiece for Halesowen.

Meanwhile, In Premier Two there were defeats for county trio Bridgnorth, Worfield and Wem.

Worfield and Wem remain in the bottom two relegation places and it is Wem, 39 points behind Worfield, who face a big struggle to catch Walsall and close a 49-point gap.

Wem fell to a heavy eight-wicket defeat at home to second-placed Barnards Green.

The hosts elected to bat but, barring a half-century from Shropshire captain Graham Wagg, runs were at a premium and Wem were all out for 131 from 38 overs.

Visitors Barnards Green lost just two wickets with skipper Ryan Tongue (36) and George Rhodes (40) with contributions.

Worfield eyed an opportunity to further close the gap to Walsall but could not see off hosts Himley, who ran out 81-run winners.

Himley batted first and posted 288-5 from their 50 overs, with Bilal Hussain, Ollie Walker, Jeevan Klair and Jamie Lunn all scoring half-centuries.

Worfield’s response was looking limp at 82-6, with Graeme White and Saul Anstey in form with the ball with three wickets each.

A fine seventh-wicket stand of 87 by Joseph Arnold (53) and Tom Pickerill (48) pushed Worfield back into contention but Himley’s bowlers had enough to see themselves over the line by 81 runs.

Worfield against Walsall on the penultimate weekend of the season is shaping up to be a relegation decider to go down with Wem.

Bridgnorth are fourth-bottom, in ninth, a comfortable 43 points clear of Walsall.

That is despite a two-wicket defeat at home to Lichfield, who chased down the hosts’ 204 all out with little to spare

Mike Hill’s 107 boosted Bridgnorth’s total. David Laird’s 25 was next best. Brinder Phagura (4-13) was devastating for Lichfield.