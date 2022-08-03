As you were at summit as leaders Ludlow and Sentinel bounce back

2022 / Shropshire County Cricket League / Premier Division / Quatt CC v Shifnal

The leaders came back to form after defeat at Newport seven days previously, beating Whitchurch by 28 runs.

Sentinel, meanwhile, were victorious at St George’s and remain with a 10-point deficit.

Shifnal Seconds are still cut adrift at the bottom of the table after an abject batting performance, though they did make up ground on second from bottom Allscott Heath, who were penalised two points in defeat to Wellington.

At Ludlow, an unbeaten century from wicketkeeper Will Sparrow, 109 in 82 balls, helped the leaders to 277-5 in 50 overs after the hosts had opted to bat.

Sparrow found the boundary 11 times, and cleared the ropes on six occasions, sharing 140 for the fifth wicket with Mark Porteous (38). Jason Oakes (40) and Sam Alford (34) were also among the runs.

Maisam Hasnain Jaffri top-scored in the Whitchuch innings with 61 from 89, hitting five fours and three sixes. Mubeen Rashid was run out on 42 and Kashif Hussain scored 39 as they were bowled out for 249. There were three wickets apiece for Oakes and Luke Miles.

Still hot on Ludlow’s tail, Sentinel wrapped up a four-wicket win.

Joseph Buttery (38), Matthew Batkin (34no) and Austin Rowley were the only ones to get into double figures as the home side, asked to bat, totalled just 132 in 26 overs. The damage was done by Jonathan Evans (4-23) and Shane Gwilt (3-13).

In reply, Sentinel were 11-2, with openers James Shaw and George Cheshire back in the pavilion cheaply. Marc Lovelock’s dismissal for 12 left them rokcing at 21-3 until the visitors rallied with a 45-run stand between Steven Gray (37) and Mekyle Pilley (42) which laid the foundations for victory with more than 17 overs to spare.

It was a day to forget for Shifnal Seconds, who were skittled for just 45 after opting to bat first at Quatt.

The first nine wickets fell for just 18 before a late cameo from number 10 George Davies. He scored 22 from 23 balls, with three fours and a six before becoming the last man out. Gareth Jones was the pick of the attack with 5-16, while Jonathan Edwards claimed 3-14.

Quatt in reply took just six overs to reach their target without loss, with Chris Miller unbeaten on 31, hitting six fours and a six.

Allscott Heath, put into bat, were all out for 156 with opener, skipper Jack Case, top-scoring on 33. Wellington captain Dan Lloyd was unbeaten on 48 in response as his side won by seven wickets.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Shelton over Madeley and Newport – in a close encounter against Oswestry.

Half-centuries from Vivian John (60) and Ben Mathews (61), including a 91-run fourth-wicket stand, helped Shelton, put into bat by Madeley, to 254-8.

Oli Davis hit a 70-ball 76 in reply, and there was late middle order resistance from Matthew Tilt (36), Ian Walker (38 and Josh Graham (24).

However, the host side fell 38 runs adrift at 216 all out. Opening bowlers Sam Griffiths and Simon Jones claimed three scalps each.