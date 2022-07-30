Shropshire's Graham Wagg to captain county against his former club

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 24/04/22.Shropshire v Staffordshire cricket at Whitchurch Cricket Club..Shropshire's Graham Wagg...

All 20 National Counties Cricket Association clubs have been given the opportunity to play against a first-class county in 50 overs per side contests.

Admission is free for spectators to enjoy Sunday’s game, with Shropshire officials hoping the county team will receive plenty of support.

The match will also form part of Derbyshire’s preparations for the Royal London Cup campaign, which starts against Glamorgan next Tuesday, August 2.

Shropshire coach Dave Nock said: “It’s an exciting challenge and Derbyshire will be bringing a strong team.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the young players in our team to test themselves against players of first-class level and it gives us a benchmark of what we need to aspire to.”

Wagg will lead a Shropshire side showing three changes from the team narrowly beaten by one wicket by Cornwall in an exciting NCCA Championship match earlier this week.

Shrewsbury opening batter George Hargrave and his London Road team-mate Harry Darley, a promising seamer, both come into the side.

There’s also a return for Bridgnorth left-arm spinner Sam Baugh, who played in the NCCA Championship victory over Wales at Oswestry earlier this month.

They replace Sam Ellis, who is recovering from tonsillitis, David Laird, rested owing to a knee issue, and the unavailable Xavie Clarke.

Nock said: “It will be good to see George Hargrave with all his success he’s had playing for Oxford University this season.

“He also scored a century for Shrewsbury last weekend, so it will be nice to have him back.

“Harry Darley is playing regularly for Shrewsbury. He’s also involved with Worcestershire’s Academy and recently played for Worcestershire’s 2nd XI.

“It’s a good opportunity for him and also for Sam Baugh as he comes back into the side.”

Shropshire chairman John Hulme, looking forward to Sunday’s match, added: “It’s a rare opportunity for many of the team to play against a first-class county and the players will certainly be relishing the challenge.

“We have taken the commercial decision to offer free entry to spectators to generate as much interest as possible and provide a real family day out at Shifnal.

“We want to make it a special occasion for supporters of Shropshire cricket.

“We hope that those who attend may make a contribution by purchasing a combined scorecard and souvenir programme, full of features and photographs, that we are specially producing for the game.”

Bar facilities and food outlets will be available at the ground.