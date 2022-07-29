Shropshire test themselves with Derbyshire clash

Shropshire Cricket

Shropshire will host Derbyshire in a NCCA Showcase game at Shifnal CC on Sunday, July 31 (11am) – with free admission for spectators.

Shropshire had initially been scheduled to meet Derbyshire in 2020, but the fixture twice had to be cancelled during the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: “The game against Derbyshire has been long awaited by many local cricket followers who last saw Shropshire take on first-class opposition at competitive level back in 2005 when the county hosted Hampshire at Whitchurch in the first round of the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy.

“It’s a rare opportunity for many of the team to play against a first-class county and the players will certainly be relishing the challenge.

“We have taken the commercial decision to offer free entry to spectators to generate as much interest as possible and provide a real family day out at Shifnal. We want to make it a special occasion for supporters of Shropshire cricket.

“We hope that those who attend may make a contribution by purchasing a combined scorecard and souvenir programme, full of features and photographs, that we are specially producing for the game.

“Under Mickey Arthur, the club’s head of cricket, Derbyshire have enjoyed significant success in both the white and red ball game this season, reaching the quarter finals of the Vitality Blast.