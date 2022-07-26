Shrewsbury survival hopes given boost

County rivals Shifnal are now bottom and joined in the drop zone by Leamington, with Shrewsbury just above in 10th after winning by 199 runs thanks in large part to an inspired bowling performance from George Garrett.

Having won the toss, the hosts opted to bat first and the openers set the tone for the rest of the innings.

Skipper Will Parton grabbed a half-century (54) while George Hargrave oozed class with an unbeaten ton (138 not out).

Hargrave's fine outing came from 158 deliveries as he spent more than three hours at the crease and managed 17 boundaries along the way.

A quick-fire 46 from Rhodri Evans, from 47 balls, helped Shrewsbury to a healthy total of 289-7 on Saturday before Garrett took centre stage with the ball.

OScott Jones and Shane Setia fell to Garrett for six and none respectively, with Billy Cox then also out for a duck.

Alexei Kervezee put up more of a fight as he managed 54 but eventually suffered the same fate as Garrett also dismissed James Rudge and Wesley Griffiths for a stunning seven wickets – for the loss of just 27.

Halesowen were ultimately all out for 90 as Shrewsbury rose to the occasion and gave their survival hopes a big boost.

Shifnal are at the foot of the table after a losing draw at second-bottom Leamington.

The visitors chose to field first and saw Leamington reach 221, although Jack Twigger shone with the ball.

He took six wickets for the loss of 46 runs in 14.2 overs.

Shifnal's reply saw skipper Chris Murrall chip in with an unbeaten 34, but that was the best they could muster in a frustrating innings.

They got to 138/7 after the full 55 overs and are now seven points off Shrewsbury in the relegation fight.

In Premier Two, Worfield and Wem are still the bottom two having both suffered defeats.

Rock-bottom Wem lost by 38 runs at home to Dorridge.

The visitors finished 224/6 as James and Tom Astley shared the six wickets between them, with five and one respectively.

Oliver Cooper managed a half-century (51) to give Wem some hope in reply, but a series of quick dismissals lower down the order would see them all out for 141.

Worfield's middle order helped them finish 153 all out in their clash with fourth-placed Lichfield.

Tarik Shorey got 38, William Fox-Davies 20 and Ryan Quiney 12.

As to be expected, it was not enough as Tom Swift's 72 not out helped Lichfield to their target in just 24 overs.