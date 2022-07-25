Centurion Harry Parton leads the charge for Shropshire

Shropshire Cricket

Batting first, Shropshire finished their 35 overs on 241-2 with Parton hitting 123 and enjoying a big partnership with Jack Dirkin who was unbeaten on 56. In reply, Wales finished on 222-5 with Harry Walker claiming two wickets.

They then travelled to Gloucestershire where they held their nerve to claim a four-wicket victory.

The hosts were restricted to 190-6 from their 40 overs with Hugh Allwood claiming two wickets, before Parton (43) and Dirkin (83 not out) saw them over the line in the 38th over with Allwood chipping in with 24.

They did not fare as well when they took on Worcestershire in a friendly, being bowled out for just 43 in reply to their opponents 219-7.

Shropshire’s Under 14 Boys claimed a 29-run victory over Northamptonshire when they travelled to Bedford School.

Batting first, they were bowled out for 203 with contributions from Dax Hardman (49), Gabe Downes (39), Thomas Jacques (36) and Harrison Vaughan (26).

In reply, Northants were dismissed for 174 with Ewan Skillicorn claiming 3-39, Freddie Salisbury 2-29 and Downes 2-26.

But they were brought back down to earth when they took on Staffordshire at Wellington, being bowled out for 65. Staffs knocked off the runs for the loss of one wicket.

They came up a Warwickshire side in top form when they travelled to Harborne for a 40-over game. The hosts finished on 293-5 with opener Rishi Dadwal hitting an unbeaten 160, Krish Singh claiming three of the wickets to fall for Shropshire.

In reply, Hardman hit 57, Jacob Binnersley 26 and Jason Joseph 22 as they finished on 202-9.

The Under 12s played two T20 games against Wales at Conwy, winning one and losing one.

Batting first in the opening game, they hit 137-5 with openers Oliver Mee (20) Eddie Sykes (43) providing the main contributions.

Ollie Dyson was the star turn for the bowlers, picking up 5-24 from his four overs, but Wales reached their victory target with nine balls to spare.

In the second game, Ralph Cornwell took the bowling honours claiming 3-14 as the hosts batted first and were restricted to 97-9. Skipper Matt Morris led the way in the rely with an unbeaten 39 as Shropshire claimed victory by seven wickets.

Oliver Lowes claimed an impressive 4-10 from seven overs when Shropshire took on Derbyshire in a 35-over game at Wroxeter. Batting first, Derbyshire finished their allocation on 151-7 with Matt Morris also claiming 2-11 – including breaking a stump with one of his wickets.

In reply, Shropshire reached their victory target with 13 balls to spare with Ollie Dyson hitting 39, Morris 51 and Will Parkinson-Witte unbeaten on 32.

Harry Dillon hit 63 off 61 balls as the Under 11 Boys took on Herefordshire in a T20 at Pentland Gardens, helping his side to 104-3 in their allocation. They then bowled their hosts out for 42 with Marcus Thompson taking two wickets and the rest shared around.

Lucas Marshall claimed two wickets when they travelled to Derbyshire who made 174-7 batting first, but Shropshire were bowled out for 48 in reply.

Shropshire Under 16s were edged out by one wicket when they travelled to Morley Lane to take on their Leicestershire counterparts.

Batting first, Shropshire were dismissed for 232 with Ollie Parton hitting 64, Yumeth Athauda 20 and Will Jenkins 48.

In reply, the Foxes got over the line nine wickets down with ten balls to spare despite Josh McDonald taking 4-49, Ed Prideaux 2-32 and Jenkins 2-40.

They then travelled to Stourbridge to take on Worcestershire in a two-day, two innings game to gain more experience in the longer format of the game.

Batting first, Henry Walker hit 25, McDonald 33, Luke Adams 20 and Matthew Kenvyn 24 as Shropshire were bowled out for 148 in their first innings.

Worcestershire were then bowled out for 204 in reply with Henry Walker claiming an impressive 6-44, whilst Matthew Lamb chipped in with 3-49.

Kenvyn and Griff Davies hit 21 each in Shropshire’s second innings, but they were dismissed for 109. The Pears then batted through their second innings for match practice, being bowled out for 152 with Matthew Lamb claiming 4-32 and Hama Bhatti 3-34.

The Under 18s toiled in the field when they took on Worcestershire who made 325-9 from their 45 overs with Harry Darley and Hamza Bhatti taking two wickets apiece.

Shropshire fell well short as they were bowled out for 161 despite 68 from Owen Silvester and 50 from Matt Lamb.