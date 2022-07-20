Red-hot Quatt are the 100-ball kings once again

Quatt

They made it back-to-back successes after powering their way to success on finals day at Whitchurch.

The top four sides in the Shropshire County League Premier Division standings battled it out for glory and it was Quatt who came out on top after beating Sentinel in the semi-final and then hosts Whitchurch in the shoot-out for silverware.

Captain Craig Jones led by example in the final with a man-of-the-match display as his side powered to a 53-run success.

Batting first, Quatt ran into early trouble as they were reduced to 27-3.

But then skipper Jones and Oliver Plank joined forces to share a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket before Jones fell for 34.

Plank went on to end unbeaten on 59 as Quatt made 128-6 from their 100 balls.

And then a superb display with the ball ensured that total proved well beyond Whitchurch. Scott Furber (2-17) struck two early blows for Quatt before Michael Robinson (26) and Mubeen Rashid (19) offered hope of a fightback.

But once they had been removed it was plain sailing for Quatt’s impressive bowling attack.

Gareth Jones picked up 2-12 and Alex Biddle 3-13 while skipper Jones capped a fine individual display with figures of 3-12 as Whitchurch were dismissed for 75.

The semi-finals had seen Quatt post 144-7 against Sentinel thanks to an unbeaten 47 from Biddle and 34 from Chris Miller.

Sentinel were restricted to 118-6 in reply with Biddle taking 3-23.

Whitchurch beat Ludlow by five wickets in their semi-final.

Jason Oakes hit 46 in Ludlow’s 105-9 – Elliott Bowen. Kashif Hussain and Shafiq Ahmed all took two wickets.