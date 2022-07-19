Shrewsbury stay in touch after battle of bottom two

The Birmingham League Premier One’s bottom two sides met at Leamington on Saturday with visitors Shrews keen to make a dent in their deficit.

And, mostly thanks to a fifth-wicket stand of 106 from Matt Swift (64) and Rob Foster (48), it was the away side returning to Shropshire with the greater share of the spoils.

Shrewsbury tail-enders Harry Cooke (26), Harry Darley (24 not out) and Will Jenkins (16) added a flurry on the way to 274-9 from 55 overs.

The hosts’ response was one-manned, courtesy of an unbeaten century from West Indies international Shane Dowrich (114no).

But the run-rate elsewhere was low as Leamington’s chase fell short. There were two wickets apiece for Darley and Dillon Pennington as the home side ended 204-6. Basement boys Shrewsbury now trail Leamington by seven points, with just 24 points between the bottom six.

Shifnal are 10th, just three points clear of the bottom two, after a heavy home defeat to third-placed Moseley. The hosts were put into bat but managed just 163 all out, with very little support to Jack Twigger’s 56 not out.

Usman Aman (4-43) rattled through Shifnal’s order, before the visitors cantered home for the loss of just two wickets, with Asim Shoaib (68no) leading the way.

Warwickshire’s Rob Yates featured in his first game of the season and claimed two for three as well as striking a brisk 46.

In Premier Two, Worfield hope just a second win of the league campaign can kick-start a push away from the bottom two. They reeled third-bottom Walsall to within just a point with a narrow win on the road at mid-table Dorridge.

Worfield posted 243-5 thanks to opener Laurence Pickin’s patient 66 before assistance from Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes (38) and Tarik Shorey (64no) as the visitors recovered from 136-5.

David Ball single-handedly almost struck back for Dorridge, but his fine 125 was not enough as Rhodes, Shorey and Ross Aucott all claimed three wickets and Dorridge finished 38 runs short.

Bottom side Wem remain 27 points adrift of Worfield after heavy nine-wicket home defeat to Harborne.

Wem had little support added to wicketkeeper and opener Harry Chandler (32) as the hosts were put in but dismissed for 97 chiefly thanks to brilliance with the ball from Indian overseas Swapnil Gugale’s six wickets for four runs.

Gugale then struck 54no in a virtuoso display.