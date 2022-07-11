Ambitious Ed Barnard eager to test himself at next level

Barnard.

The 26-year-old has been ever-present for the Pears since his debut in Southampton in 2015.

So the news last week that their leading wicket-taker and run-scorer in first-class cricket this summer had signed a three-year contract with Warwickshire would have been a bitter blow to take.

Since 2016, Barnard has missed just three County Championship fixtures for Worcestershire – due to squad rotation and England Lions selection – a pretty remarkable statistic for an all-rounder who has played 82 matches in that time.

And the Shrewsbury-born cricketer said in an exclusive interview with the Express & Star that playing top-level red-ball cricket is one reason for the move – but he also feels it will give him a greater chance of playing at the next level.

He said: “The main thing is Division One cricket, which is the biggest appeal right now. To play for a side that will be regularly competing in that league and competing for trophies.

“But also, the potential for higher honours, either franchise cricket or The Hundred. I still have ambitions to play international cricket if I can, and I feel like this will give me a greater chance of doing it.

“There is an element of pushing myself out of my comfort zone, and with my age and the point I am at in my career, I want to keep testing myself to be the best I can be.

“I have made this decision because it gives me the best chance of doing that.”

Warwickshire have been looking for an all-rounder since Tim Bresnan retired earlier this year.

And it was no secret former England assistant coach and Warwickshire’s director of cricket Paul Farbrace was keen to secure Barnard’s signature.

The former Shrewsbury School pupil said the infrastructure and the atmosphere at Edgbaston had a huge impact on his decision.

He added: “The facilities I am going to have available to me and having Edgbaston as my home ground is going to be pretty special.

“There are some high-quality players at Warwickshire, and it will be great to work with them and play with them.

“It is the best ground in the country, and it has the best atmosphere in the country.

“When you watch Test matches there, and you watch finals days there as well as having played in them – there’s nowhere better to play in my opinion. It is hugely exciting for me to be able to call it my home now.”

Barnard has excelled with the bat in 2022, scoring three first-class centuries and averaging 66.5 in his first full season batting at number six.

And the move ends Barnard’s 15-year association with the club he first signed for aged 12.

He has made 51 appearances in List A cricket, played 86 first-class matches, and 102 T20 blast games for the Pears.

He was an integral part of Worcestershire’s T20 winning campaign in 2018 – and their promotion to Division One of the County Championship in 2017.

In 2019, the Rapids made it to finals day again before being narrowly beaten by Essex on the last ball in the final.

And Barnard is grateful for all of the memories he has made and said it was not a straightforward decision to leave the club.

“It wasn’t an easy decision at all, it was very difficult,” he said. “I have many good relationships with everyone at the club and I have really loved my time there.

“They have helped me become the cricketer and person I am today, and I am hugely grateful for that so it wasn’t an easy decision to make. But it is one I feel is the best for my career and I will always look back on my time at Worcester with a great deal of fondness.”

Worcester have struggled in white-ball cricket this summer, winning two games out of their 14 T20 Blast fixtures.

And it has also been announced that England all-rounder Moeen Ali has agreed a three-year contract with the Bears.