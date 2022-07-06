Tributes paid to county stalwart big-hitting Roy Evans

Roy Evans passes away

Roy played for Church Stretton, Bromfield, Perkins (now Sentinel) and Condover in a long career in where he had a reputation as a hard-hitting batsman.

In more recent years, he could usually be found watching his son Royston play around the county at clubs such as Sentinel, Allscott Heath, Cound and Grasshoppers.

Roy, who was 80, was well known in the Bayston Hill area and could usually be seen around the village walking his dog.

Stretton spokesman Keith Yapp said: “Roy was the captain who invited me to play in the Church Stretton team back in the summer of 1975. He was a lovely, easy-going personality and brilliant player.

“I would strongly suggest that he is indeed the greatest player to represent Church Stretton Cricket Club!

“He also had stints at Bromfield and Perkins when Church Stretton weren’t competing in league cricket. However, Stretton was his club and will be sorely missed by us all. Our love and condolences to his son Royston, sister Beryl and nephew Peter.”

A tribute on the club’s Facebook page said: “Roy was a total run machine with the bat with the ability to score consistently both home and away and on uncovered pitches.

“In his prime, Roy was also a fast bowler who could also turn his hand to spin as the years went on. He’s taken more five-wicket hauls than any other bowler for the club and has more 100s and 50s than anyone else.

“Roy was a life member. He’d also been captain during the 1970s and later went on to become the club groundsman. He will be sorely missed.”

Condover CC said on their Facebook page: “We are all saddened to hear of the passing of Roy. He was a great batsman who absolutely smashed the ball around.”