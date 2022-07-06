Shropshire fall to loss on the final day of first game

Shropshire loss

Graham Wagg’s side went down by 173 runs at Wiltshire – despite having held a 30-run advantage at the end of the first innings.

Wiltshire had batted themselves into a strong position at the end of the second day and they cemented that with further runs scored at the start of the third and final day.

Tom Morton carried his bat for 150 – hitting 20 fours and three sixes in his 166-ball innings.

He received support from Cameron Harding (48) in a century stand as Wiltshire declared on 406-8 to give Shropshire a target of 377 to win.

Shropshire got off to a good start as Luke Miles (23) and David Exall (39) put on a half-century stand for the opening wicket.

Andre Bradford (75no) joined Exall to take the score on to 80, only for the opener to fall – swiftly followed by Matty Simmonds first ball.

And from there it was an uphill struggle for Shropshire as no other batter was able to go on and make a score – despite four of them reaching double figures.