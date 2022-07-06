Ludlow march on as rivals stutter

cricket

The Premier Division table-toppers bagged a 21-run win away to Wellington while title rivals Quatt and Sentinel both tasted defeat.

Will Sparrow was the star of the show for Ludlow in their clash at Orleton Park.

The wicketkeeper/bat scored a superb century to help his side to 241-6 from their 50 overs after they had been 36-3.

Sparrow (109) shared a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sam Edwards (31) and then 84 for the sixth wicket with Jack Griffiths (40 not out).

In reply, Wellington were in the game at 117-3 but some disciplined Ludlow bowling then checked their charge.

Alfie Hollihead picked up 3-45 as the hosts were restricted to 220-8. William Mashinge top scored with 53 while Josh McDonald made 49.

The victory took Ludlow 23 points clear of second-placed Quatt, who were beaten by an improving Newport outfit.

Openers Paul Furniss (29) and Muhammad Fahim (30) gave Newport a sold start at the Quatt Oval, but their innings then fell away as they were dismissed for 149. Scott Furber impressed with the ball with figures of 4-27.

But that total proved too much for the hosts as they fell for 116 in reply.

Oliver Plank (21) and Furber (25) were the only batters to pass 20 as Johar Ahmed picked up 4-30.

Sentinel are sitting third after going down by two wickets to an in-form visiting Shelton side.

The hosts opted to bat first and were indebted to knocks of 67 from Steven Gray and 54 from number seven Connor Cheshire as they made 210-9 from 50 overs.

Opener Shavon Brooks then took centre stage to lead Shelton to victory.

He stroked his way to a fine unbeaten 122, with Pabel Kumar Saha (31) the only other batter to pass 20, as Shelton reached their target in the 43rd over. Mekyle Pillay and Cheshire both took three wickets.

Shafiq Ahmed fired fourth-placed Whitchurch to an eight-wicket success at St Georges.

The hosts were left in a spin as they were rolled over for 72 with the off-spinner picking up 6-26 from 7.3 overs.

Opener Michael Robinson (32) then helped guide Whitchurch home inside 14 overs.

Oswestry picked up a welcome win away to Madeley.

On a good day for the batters, Madeley rattled up 263-8 from their 50 overs.

Imesh Udayanga led the charge with 75 while Salim Ahmed made 66. James Ralph (47) and Matthew Tilt (31) also made useful contributions. Charlie Morris (3-57) was the pick of the Oswestry attack.

Opener Josh Coleridge got Oswestry’s reply off to an impressive start.

He shared an 89-run stand for the first wicket with Josh Darley before falling for 63, made from just 35 balls and including eight fours and four sixes.

Skipper Rob Clarke (83 not out) then added 96 with Darley (54) as he guided his side home with six wickets in hand.

Allscott Heath came out on top in their basement battle with Shifnal seconds.

Johnathan Mountford (56) and Josh Cooper (36) helped Shifnal to 180-9 after they had been reduced to 43-6 – Chris Starling bagging 3-26.