Shrewsbury School is full of pride as a former student makes her international cricket debut

England's Issy Wong bowls during day four of the Women's test match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022.

Teachers at Shrewsbury School are beaming with delight after Issy Wong made her Test match debut against South Africa at Taunton.

The 20-year-old studied at the school from 2015-2020 - and is the school's first female cricketer to represent her country.

She was called into the side as a replacement for her Central Sparks team-mate Emily Arlott - who dropped out due to Covid-19.

And on the first day of the game, she took her maiden Test match wicket, bowling Laura Wolvaardt for 16.

Gwen Davies, head of girls cricket at Shrewsbury School, said Issy's journey to the international spotlight has not always been easy, but she is 'proud' of how hard she has worked to overcome barriers to achieve this milestone.

She said: "Like any athlete, she has had to go through some tough times to get to where she is.

"It hasn't just been a linear path.

Issy Wong of Birmingham Phoenix speaks during The Hundred: A Catalyst For Parity In Sport panel event at The Kia Oval on July 07, 2021 in London, England.

"We are very very proud of her for getting through them and getting to this point.

Ms Davies, a professional cricketer herself playing for the Central Sparks, said from the moment she arrived at the school, you could see how driven she was.

She added: "When she turned up at school she wanted to bowl 80mph and play for England.

"She was in the cricket centre four times a week on top of all her other commitments.

"She just knew exactly what she wanted.

Lady Taverners U15 Schools Indoor Cricket Finals 2017. Monday 15th May 2017, MCC Cricket Academy, Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

"We helped her out and nurtured her, but ultimately, it is all down to her.

In an emotional tribute to Issy, during the presentation of her Test cap. England cricket legend Katherine Brunt, who was charged with presenting the youngster with her baggy blue, contacted Andy Barnard, head of cricket at Shrewsbury School for a few words. He urged her to keep playing with 'vibrancy' and 'with a smile on her face'.

He said: "Issy, for overcoming your doubts, for playing with vibrancy and fulfilling a promise you made to me when you arrived at Shrewsbury, I applaud you, and charge you with continuing to play positive cricket with a smile on your face.