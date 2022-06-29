Quatt climb into the top two after winning draw

Trevor Patchett

A rain-affected encounter saw visiting Quatt head home with 14 points after securing a winning draw.

Batting first, Quatt made 212-8 from their 50 overs thanks to 61 from Chris Miller, 42 from Oliver Plank and an unbeaten 38 from Scott Furber. Joe Williams claimed 3-54 from 15 overs.

Due to the weather, Ludlow were left with 36 overs to bat and started impressively with Luke Miles (52) and Sam Alford (70) sharing a century stand for the first wicket.

Jason Oakes then chipped in with 24 before a late flurry of wickets saw the home side slip from 152-2 to 178-8. Alex Biddle took the plaudits with the ball for Quatt with figures of 4-33.

Despite having to settle for a losing draw, Ludlow are eight points clear of second-placed Quatt after fellow high-fliers Sentinel slipped to third on the back of a six-wicket loss at Whitchurch.

Daniel Bowen and Shafiq Ahmed hit form with the ball for Whitchurch to help dismiss their visitors for 138.

Seamer Bowen claimed 4-47 while spinner Ahmed bagged 3-31. Mekyle Pillay top scored with 34.

Kunal Dubas dominated Whitchurch’s successful run chase, ending unbeaten on 74 as they chased down their target inside 36 overs.

In-form Shelton continued their charge up the table following a fifth successive victory.

Shifnal seconds were their latest victims as they suffered a seven-wicket reverse.

Ross Griffiths led the way with the ball for Shelton, picking up four wickets for just five runs in 2.1 overs to help shoot the visitors out for 105.

Muhammad Jahangir (3-28) and Simon Jones (2-23) provided good support.

Shavon Books (49) then guided Shelton to victory inside 21 overs.

Allscott Heath climbed of the foot of the table, and above Shifnal, following a welcome win at Oswestry.

After dismissing their hosts for 169, Allscott got home with five wickets to spare inside 25 overs.

Saqib Akbar was in the runs as Newport bagged a maximum 24 points at the expense of St Georges.

Akbar made 72, while David Atherton hit 49 and Edward Parton 32 not out in their side’s 221-9 from 50 overs.

A fine spell from Shabbir Khan (5-34 from 11 overs) then helped dismiss St Georges for 135 in reply. Johar Ahmed claimed 3-46 while Liam Dugdale was left unbeaten on 35.

Rain brought an early end to proceedings in the clash between Madeley and Wellington.

Andrew Lloyd shone for Madeley with a fine 104, sharing a second-wicket stand of 124 with Andrw Laycock (54), as the home side made 235-5 from overs.