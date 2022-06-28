Shropshire's Issy Wong takes a wicket on her Test debut

England's Issy Wong bowling during day one of the Women's test match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The 20-year-old bowler – a graduate of Shrewsbury School – received her England cap ahead of the match against South Africa at Taunton and then clean bowled Laura Wolvaardt in just the 12th over of the match.

She ended the day with figures of 13 overs, one wicket for 54 runs, with her proud parents watching from the stands.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp steered the tourists out of trouble with a maiden Test century as the visitors were all out for 284 on day one.