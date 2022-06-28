Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire's Issy Wong takes a wicket on her Test debut

CricketPublished: Comments

Shropshire cricket star Issy Wong marked her England Test debut with a wicket in just her second over.

England's Issy Wong bowling during day one of the Women's test match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
England's Issy Wong bowling during day one of the Women's test match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The 20-year-old bowler – a graduate of Shrewsbury School – received her England cap ahead of the match against South Africa at Taunton and then clean bowled Laura Wolvaardt in just the 12th over of the match.

She ended the day with figures of 13 overs, one wicket for 54 runs, with her proud parents watching from the stands.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp steered the tourists out of trouble with a maiden Test century as the visitors were all out for 284 on day one.

Wong was joined by fellow Lauren Bell and Alice Davidson-Richards who also took debut wickets, but Kapp led a South African resurgence as they recovered from 45 for four when she came to the crease to reach 276 when she was caught by Tammy Beaumont.

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News