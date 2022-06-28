Shropshire's Issy Wong takes a wicket on her Test debut

The 20-year-old bowler – a graduate of Shrewsbury School – received her England cap ahead of the match against South Africa at Taunton and then clean bowled Laura Wolvaardt in just the 12th over of the match.
She ended the day with figures of 13 overs, one wicket for 54 runs, with her proud parents watching from the stands.
South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp steered the tourists out of trouble with a maiden Test century as the visitors were all out for 284 on day one.
Wong was joined by fellow Lauren Bell and Alice Davidson-Richards who also took debut wickets, but Kapp led a South African resurgence as they recovered from 45 for four when she came to the crease to reach 276 when she was caught by Tammy Beaumont.