Shrewsbury suffer heavy defeat

Shrewsbury were undone by some sparkling bowling from home star Jack Grundy in a defeat that saw the visitors sink to the bottom of the Premier One standings.

Grundy’s brilliant spell claimed five wickets for just 13 runs across 13 overs at a brilliant economy rate of 1.0, including seven maidens.

It was a torrid start for Shrewsbury, who have won just twice in 11 league outings this term, as they crashed to just 14-5 at title-chasing Knowle & Dorridge.

Rob Foster’s 37 helped stabilise things somewhat but the joy was shortlived as Grundy continued to torment alongside assistance from Jacob Lintott (3-19) as Shrews finished all out for 92.

The hosts started badly, losing wicketkeeper Alex Phillips to George Garrett with the first ball but that was Shrewsbury’s only success, as Hamza Shaikh and Ethan Brookes combined to ease their fourth-placed side to victory – the latter smashing 14 boundaries from 45 deliveries.

There was another heavy Premier One defeat for fellow Shropshire outfit Shifnal, who were also beaten by nine wickets with visitors Kidderminster comfortable victors.

Home side Shifnal’s innings only got going when Shaun Lorimer, batting at eight, struck an unbeaten 41.

Prior to that Chad Brandrick’s 22 was the best offing. Chris Steele (4-38) and Josh Tidmarsh (3-32) did the damage as Shifnal closed 116 all out.

Rain meant Kidderminster’s revised target was 117 from 39 overs and an unbroken second wicket stand of 110 between Neil Pinner (66 not out) and Andrew Kimberlin (46 not out) saw the fifth-placed visitors over the line for the loss of just one wicket.

Meanwhile, in Premier Two, there was little to separate Bridgnorth and Wem’s county derby at Cricket Meadow. It was hosts Bridgnorth, however, who claimed 14 points with a winning draw to Wem’s haul of eight.

The home side recorded 255-5 from their 55 overs, with Shropshire trio Sam Whitney (74), Matty Simmonds (45 not out) and David Laird (73) contributing heavily. Wem fell agonizingly short of the rain-affected revised over of 206 from 36 overs and fell five runs short of a winning draw.

Things looked promising as Harry Chandler and Craig Heath first-wicket stand of 116 but Graham Wagg was dismissed for 27 to Whitney in a big blow.

Wem importantly picked up four batting points with 201 to climb above Walsall and out of the division’s bottom two, with Bridgnorth two places better off.

Worfield remain bottom after a home losing draw against Barnards Green.

Basit Zaman struck 63 alongside contributions from Joseph Arnold (34) and Harvey Sage (33) as the hosts charted 233-8.