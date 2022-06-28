Notification Settings

Former Oswestry batsman Roman Walker rips through Virat Kholi and Indian side

He's yet to play a first class County Championship match - but last week former Oswestry bowler Roman Walker produced sparkling figures and left a trail of top Indian batsman including Virat Kholi and Rohit Sharma heading back to the pavilion.

Leicestershire's Roman Walker in action during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match at at Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester. Picture date: Thursday May 26, 2022.
Walker, who came through at Glamorgan and spent time with Oswestry in the Birmingham League, was turning out for Leicestershire in a practice match against a touring Indian side.

Despite playing a number of T20 Blast games, he is yet to play in the County Championship, however his stock has risen after last week's superb performance.

In total, Walker took 5/24, including trapping Kholi, considered one of the world's best batsman, LBW.

And after the game the Wrexham born bowler told Foxes TV that he'd had tests from his friends saying it was 'one to show the grandkids'.

He said: "It was nice.

"You want to play against India don't you when they come along. Surprised to take 5 wickets. It's nice to come away with them. It was a nice moment for me. A couple of my mates texted me saying there's one for the grandkids so that's a nice one I thought."

