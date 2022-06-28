Former Oswestry batsman Roman Walker rips through Virat Kholi and Indian side

Leicestershire's Roman Walker in action during the Vitality Blast T20 north group match at at Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester. Picture date: Thursday May 26, 2022.

Walker, who came through at Glamorgan and spent time with Oswestry in the Birmingham League, was turning out for Leicestershire in a practice match against a touring Indian side.

Despite playing a number of T20 Blast games, he is yet to play in the County Championship, however his stock has risen after last week's superb performance.

In total, Walker took 5/24, including trapping Kholi, considered one of the world's best batsman, LBW.

And after the game the Wrexham born bowler told Foxes TV that he'd had tests from his friends saying it was 'one to show the grandkids'.

He said: "It was nice.