Shropshire limp to heavy defeat in Trophy finale

Shropshire cricket

It has been a National Counties Cricket Association’s One Day Trophy campaign to forget for the county, who failed to win any of their three fixtures.

Qualification from the group was already impossible following defeat to Cheshire the previous weekend but hosts Norfolk, who were also mathematically unable to qualify, made light work of the contest at Horsford CC.

Having been put into bat, opener David Laird top scored with 27, one of just four to manage double figures as Callum Metcalf claimed 4-26.

Shropshire, featuring debutants Ed Ashlin, of Sentinel, and Wem’s Andy Harrison finished 96 all out from 26 overs. Skipper Graham Wagg fell for a golden duck.

Norfolk faced little trouble in reply. Captain and opener Sam Arthurton struck an unbeaten 44 as the hosts got over the line with eight wickets to spare.

There was a wicket apiece for Shropshire’s Charlie Walker and Ben Roberts.