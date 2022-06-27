Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury School graduate Issy Wong could be handed England international bow

By Lewis CoxCricketPublished: Comments

Issy Wong could win her first international cap today having been called up as a replacement in England's one-off Test against South Africa.

Oval Invincibles' Shabnim Ismail (right) celebrates the wicket of Birmingham Phoenix's Issy Wong (centre) during The Hundred Eliminator women's match at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Friday August 20, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET Hundred. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos..
Oval Invincibles' Shabnim Ismail (right) celebrates the wicket of Birmingham Phoenix's Issy Wong (centre) during The Hundred Eliminator women's match at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Friday August 20, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET Hundred. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos..

Shrewsbury School graduate Wong, who was first involved with England's academy in 2019, was a reserve for the squad in Taunton but replaces Central Sparks team-mate Emily Arlott, who is recovering from Covid-19.

Uncapped pace bowler Wong, 20, has been impressing onlookers with her form at club level.

She is part of the squad of 13, including heavyweights skipper Heather Knight, vice-captain Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont.

Action in the four-day one-off Test began at 11am in Somerset today to kickstart a series of meetings with tourists South Africa.

Following the Test, three ODIs take place from July 11. Fans can take in the action at numerous venues around the country.

The nations then face off in three T20 clashes between July 21-25.

They have also been drawn together in Commonwealth Games group stage action in four-team T20 action that also features Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

England begin on Saturday, July 30 against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

Cricket
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News