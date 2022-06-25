Shropshire ring the changes for their final match in NCCA Trophy

Shropshire vs Northumberland

Sentinel middle-order batter Ed Ashlin and Wem opening bowler Andy Harrison, who is also capable of contributing runs down the order, will both make their Shropshire debuts, while Sam Ellis and David Laird return to the side.

Four players from the team beaten by four wickets by Cheshire at Wem last weekend – Martin Boyle, Michael Robinson, Matty Simmonds and Sam Whitney – are unavailable.

Shropshire’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the NCCA Trophy ended following last Sunday’s result, with Norfolk, this weekend’s hosts at Horsford CC’s Manor Park ground, near Norwich, also unable to progress in the 50-over competition.

Shropshire will begin their NCCA Championship campaign the following Sunday, July 3, with their opening three-day match against Wiltshire at Corsham.