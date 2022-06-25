Notification Settings

Shropshire ring the changes for their final match in NCCA Trophy

Cricket

Shropshire make four changes for Sunday’s final group match in the National Counties Cricket Association’s One Day Trophy at Norfolk (11am), writes Stuart Dunn.

Shropshire vs Northumberland

Sentinel middle-order batter Ed Ashlin and Wem opening bowler Andy Harrison, who is also capable of contributing runs down the order, will both make their Shropshire debuts, while Sam Ellis and David Laird return to the side.

Four players from the team beaten by four wickets by Cheshire at Wem last weekend – Martin Boyle, Michael Robinson, Matty Simmonds and Sam Whitney – are unavailable.

Shropshire’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the NCCA Trophy ended following last Sunday’s result, with Norfolk, this weekend’s hosts at Horsford CC’s Manor Park ground, near Norwich, also unable to progress in the 50-over competition.

Shropshire will begin their NCCA Championship campaign the following Sunday, July 3, with their opening three-day match against Wiltshire at Corsham.

Shropshire: Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Matt Lamb (Shifnal), Graham Wagg (Wem, captain), Ben Lees (Bridgnorth), Sam Baugh (Bridgnorth), David Laird (Bridgnorth), Charlie Walker (Bridgnorth), Sam Ellis (Formby), Andy Harrison (Wem), Ben Roberts (Brymbo), Ed Ashlin (Sentinel).

