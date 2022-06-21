Shropshire clubs see cricket decimated by the weekend weather

In the Birmingham Cricket League Premier Division One, poor weather meant several clubs had their games abandoned before a single ball was thrown, including Shifnal who did not begin their game away at Smethwick.

As a result, they received five points towards their league position.

Despite the conditions, Shrewsbury did start their game at home to Berkswell and took to the bat first.

They managed 36 overs before the game was called off and finished 155-4 with Llyr Thomas (59), Dillon Pennington (29) and Lewis Evans (22) their highest scorers. Shrewsbury picked up eight league points for their trouble.

In Premier Division Two, Wem started their clash at home to Lichfield before the weather took hold.

Batting first, the visitors finished all out for 188 from 48.5 overs, with 60 runs each from Stuart Fielding and Riley Ward the highlight.

Wem briefly started their batting run and notched 11 runs before Brinder Phagura bowled out Sam Peate – but that was the last major action of the game before officials were forced to abandon it and Wem picked up nine points.

Elsewhere in the league, Bridgnorth and Worfield both had their games away at Harborne and Walsall abandoned from the off. Both sides picked up five points.

In the Shropshire County Cricket League Premier Division, one game was played out in full as Shelton won away at Allscott Heath by 161 runs.

Batting first, the visitors made an incredible start as Dan Walker notched 120 runs from 130 balls – which included 12 fours and four sixes.

A half century from Shavon Brooks, alongside 36 from Jack Morris and 22 from Pabel Kumar Saha, put Shelton in a commanding position as they finished all out for 262.

With a target to reach, Allscott fell short in just 16.3 overs as they finished all out for 101. Te Shawn Zyun Alleyne was their highest scorer with 34.

Although rain eventually called off Ludlow's clash with St Georges, they still remain top of the table after picking up 13 points.

Will Sparrow (62), Jason Oakes (49) and Luke Miles (47) impressed for Ludlow as they finished 250-5, while St Georges picked up eight points with their 128-3 score.

Whitchurch also picked up 13 points in their abandoned clash with Shifnal seconds, who won six points.