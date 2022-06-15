Warwickshire opener Alex Davies sets up finale against old pals

Southern Brave's Ross Whiteley greets Alex Davies during the Men's Final of The Hundred at Lord'

Davies defied his old team-mates to make 121 (211 balls, 12 fours, one six), his first ton for the Bears, and tilt a terrific, fluctuating game narrowly his side’s way.

His skilful work lifted Warwickshire to 327 for nine declared, setting a victory target of 329 (they suffered a five-run penalty for Henry Brookes running down the pitch while batting). The visitors reached five without loss in four overs before the close.

After Lancashire’s first innings ended on 286 (Liam Norwell five for 78), six runs behind, their seamers bowled superbly to reduce the home side to 195 for seven. The Red Rose was on top until Davies and Henry Brookes (55, 71 balls) counter-attacked to add 84 in 14 overs.

Heading into the final day, all four results remain possible.

Davies said: “It’s a great game, set up for a really exciting finish. They’ve got to chase the highest score of the game on the last day and it just shows the mindset of this dressing room that Will and Robbo were keen on pulling out tonight and having a crack at them with the ball.

“The strength of our batting all year has been that we have people who chip in at the right time and that was the case again today. There were some really important knocks from Burge, Henry, Briggsy and Liam.

“I was very pleased to score some runs. I haven’t contributed anything like what I’d like to so far and have had to show some patience but I am delighted to have contributed today. It won’t mean anything if we don’t win tomorrow though so hopefully one big push and we will get the points.