Ludlow are new leaders

They climbed into pole position thanks to a three-wicket success over title rivals Sentinel, who had started the day sitting top of the standings.

Hosts Sentinel won the toss and opted to bat at Albert Road and were reduced to 69-4. But Mekyle Pillay and Ed Ashlin the joined forces to share a 96-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Pillay made 53 while Ashlin ended unbeaten on 57 as Sentinel made 194-6 from their 50 overs. Joe Williams (2-38) and Jason Oakes (2-41) were the pick of the Ludlow attack.

The visitors made a solid start to their reply with Oakes (49) and Luke Miles (46) guiding them to 94-1.

George Cheshire then picked up four wickets, but an unbeaten 35 from Sam Roberts saw Ludlow home in the 43rd over.

The victory took them a point clear of Sentinel and six ahead of third-placed Quatt, who picked up a winning draw in a rain-affected clash at home to Wellington.

William Mashinge (69 not out) and Daniel Vaughan (46) were the main run-getters in Wellington's total of 184-4.

Quatt had 38 overs to bat in reply and took the lion's share of the points after ending on 154-6. Chris Miller top scored with 42 not out.

Fourth-placed Madeley took a maximum 24 points from their clash at St Georges.

James Ralph (3-21), Sam Davis (2-6), Imesh Udayanga (2-35) and Martin Boyle (2-45) combined to dismiss the hosts for 141. Muhammad Zaheer top scored with 49.

A superb knock from Udayanga, who made an unbeaten 106 from 74 balls, then eased Madeley to an eight-wicket success in the 24th over.

Newport reeled off a second successive win as they triumphed by107 away to Shifnal seconds.

Saqib Akbar (56 not out), Ed Fowler (54), Paul Furniss (44) and Jamie Prew (42) were in the runs as Newport made 251-5.

Awais Khurshid then took centre stage with the ball, picking up 4-7 from seven overs as Shifnal fell for 144.

Shelton's improved form continued with a four-wicket win at home to Oswestry.

Sam Griffiths picked up 3-29 as Oswestry were bowled out for 132. James O'Reilly ended 55 not out.

Pabel Kumar Saha (50) and Dan Walker (38) guided Shelton to victory inside 39 overs.

Whitchurch were the highest scorers of the day, piling up 296-4 declared in 46 overs at Allscott Heath.

Maisam Hasnain Jaffri (95), Mubeen Rashid (71 not out), Kunal Dabas (51 not out) and Iftikhar Khan (45) were among the runs.