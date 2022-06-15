Brett D’Oliveira and Ed Barnard hit superb centuries

Worcestershire's Brett D'Oliveira celebrates his century

D’Oliveira and Barnard shared a stand worth 197 for the sixth wicket to defy the home side, who were forced to toil in the field claiming only three wickets from the 96 overs.

The Worcestershire skipper fell shortly after reaching three figures, but Barnard remained unbeaten at the close on 116, although the Pears still trail Durham by 211 runs with four first-inning wickets remaining.

Ben Raine was once again the pick of the Durham bowlers, striking twice on a placid pitch, but the North-East outfit’s hopes of securing their second Championship win of the season appear to be slim heading into the final day of the contest.

D’Oliveira said: “Our ambition at the start of the day was to bat out the entire day, and to be at the end of the day effectively 300 for three is very pleasing.

It’s pleasing to break the Worcestershire record stand against Durham, but I thought the way that Azhar Ali and Jack Haynes played against the new ball was great.

I was happy with the way that myself and Ed Barnard played to create that partnership.

There is a ball still out there to keep you honest, but it is a good cricket wicket. Credit to the Durham bowlers they didn’t give us much to hit and we had to be patient to get the runs today.

I said in the dressing room batting is a funny game because whenever you get out you’re always disappointed, whether you get zero or 250.