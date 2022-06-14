Sam Whitney: Shropshire need to start stepping up

Having elected to bat, Shropshire were bowled out for 90 by the Group Three leaders at Burwell & Exning CC.

Charlie Walker and Ben Roberts took early wickets in the Cambridgeshire reply, but the hosts made assured progress to 91-2.

It was Shropshire’s first appearance in the 50-over competition this season after rain led to the abandonment without a ball bowled of their match against Suffolk at Oswestry a week earlier.

Sam Whitney, vice-captain to Graham Wagg of Shropshire’s One Day Trophy side, said: “The pitch was a good wicket to bat on as well. It was definitely not a 90 all out wicket.

“Cambridgeshire are a strong team, but you can’t really make any excuses. You have to take responsibility for it, try and move on, and see what we can do next week, but players are going to have to start stepping up. We just ended up playing probably too many shots when I think if you got to 20 or 30 on that pitch, you’d pencil yourself in for 80, 90, 100 because there were no demons in it.”

Whitchurch opener Michael Robinson top scored with 23 as Shropshire, at one stage 75-4, were dismissed for 90 in the 31st over.

Danny Mohammed inflicted much of the damage with an excellent return of 5-6 from 5.3 overs, with Mark Smith taking 2-42.

Cambridgeshire, in reply, were reduced to 32-2 in the 11th over. Roberts had Jack Potticary caught behind by Ben Lees for seven. Then Bridgnorth seamer Walker removed Luke Spears for four as Matty Simmonds took the catch.