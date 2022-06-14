Promoted Worfield finally get first win of the season

Worfield remain bottom but have given their survival hopes a shot in the arm as they are now 17 points behind Walsall, who they face this weekend.

Former Shropshire player Ross Aucott hit a classy 127 from 157 balls as Worfield finished 260-5.

Tarik Shorey’s unbeaten 42 also helped before he turned on the style with the ball, taking a mightily impressive 6-17 from 12.1 overs.

Second-bottom Wem, ultimately, were all out for just 125, with Tom Astley (38) their top scorer.

Bridgnorth lost by seven wickets at West Bromwich Dartmouth.

An opening stand of 64 between Ryan Lockley (35) and Sam Whitney (33) got Bridgnorth off to a steady start, but they would lose all 10 wickets for 108 to be 172 all out before Dartmouth reached their target in the 37th over.

In Premier One, an understrength Shifnal were swept aside by Knowle & Dorridge.

Shifnal were all out for 139 – Shaun Lorimer top scoring with 34. They then failed to take a wicket as Knowle & Dorridge completed a straightforward 10-wicket triumph.