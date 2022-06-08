Spinner Lloyd turns in yet another top class display for Wellington

Tim Chapman

Lloyd maintained his stunning form with the ball to help bowl his side to a 104-run Premier Division success at home to St Georges.

The spinner left the visitors in a spin by claiming figures of 6-30 as they were shot out for 106 in reply to Wellington’s 210-9.

Skipper Lloyd’s fourth five-wicket haul of the summer took his overall tally to 32 – 10 wickets clear of his nearest rivals in the top flight wicket table.

Triumph

William Mashinge offered support with the ball with 3-33 after earlier scoring 38 with the bat. Elliot Byram top scored for Wellington as they battled their way past 200.

The victory kept Wellington in touch with the top three, who all recorded victories.

South African all-rounder Mekyle Pillay impressed for leaders Sentinel in their 147-run triumph against Madeley.

Pillay fell just six runs short of a century as Sentinel made 250-8. Ed Ashlin made 46 during a 74-run fifth-wicket stand with Pillay.

Madeley were then rolled over for 103 in reply with Jonathan Edwards taking 5-51 and James Shaw 4-6 off 4.1 overs.

Quatt are 12 points behind Sentinel following a four-wicket win at Oswestry.

The hosts looked set to set a challenging total as openers Josh Coleridge (63) and Josh Darley (35) took them to 87-0.

Buy Quatt’s South African spinner Jarryd Daries then took centre stage, picking up 5-42 from 15 overs to help restrict Oswestry to 173-7.

Chris Miller (55), Alex Biddle (47 not out) and Ben Miller (38) then helped Quatt across the line despite the efforts of Otto Francis-Jones with 3-21.

Luke Miles hit form as third-placed Ludlow beat Shifnal seconds by 120 runs.

Miles stroked his way to a fine century (106) in Ludlow’s total of 251-5. Chris Edenborough (38) and Jason Oakes (37) provided support.

Miles and Joe Williams then both bagged three wickets each as Shifnal fell for 131. Daniel Aston top scored with 38.

Shabbir Khan and Nick Watkins shone with the ball to fire Newport to a welcome win.

Khan took 5-16 and Watkins 4-18 to hustle Allscott heath out for just 54 – a total Newport passed for the loss of two wickets.

Shelton recorded a second successive victory to pull clear of the drop zone.

An impressive bowling display saw them restrict hosts Whitchurch to 159-7 – Ross Griffiths was the pick of the attack with 3-41 while skipper Andy Jones made 35 not out.

Opener Shavon Brooks then led the Shelton victory with an unbeaten 94 that included 15 fours.