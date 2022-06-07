Second-bottom Shrews slump to nine-wicket loss

Tyler Ibbotson, who struck 37, was the only visiting player to reach double figures as they were bowled out for just 96, young Warwickshire seamer Che Simmons claiming 5-24.

Harry Darley provided Shrewsbury with some cheer when he removed Moseley opener Abdullah Awan for a golden duck but hope was rapidly extinguished as Abraash Khan smashed 71 from 37 balls and the hosts chased down the target inside 13 overs.

The defeat was Shrewsbury’s sixth in the season’s opening eight matches and only Ombersley sit beneath them in the Division One table.

Shifnal are sixth in the standings after having to settle for a losing draw at home to Kenilworth Wardens.

Theo Wylie impressed in taking five wickets with the ball but the visitors, put into bat, racked up 228-9 thanks to 72 from opener Jamie Harrison.

A rain delay then saw Shifnal set a target of 166 from 31 overs for the winning draw but they quickly rank into trouble with none of the top five reaching double figures.

Wylie completed an impressive all-round day by steadying the ship with a patient 36 from 67 balls. Chris Murrall also hit 24 as the hosts finished on 101-7.

A rather grim day for the county’s teams continued in Division Two where Bridgnorth, Worfield and Wem all fell to defeat.

The latter suffered by far the heaviest, bowled out for just 44 in 19.2 overs at leaders Wolverhampton. Andrew Harrison and Alex Ollerenshaw jointly top scored with 10, delivering something of a late revival after their team had slumped to 22-8.

Graham Wagg then removed Wolves captain Warrick Fynn and Tom Fell but the hosts needed just 99 balls to chase down the runs.

Worfield sit bottom, one place below Wem and still hunting their first win of the season after a 159-run defeat at home to Harborne.

Tom Payne top scored with 88 as the promotion-chasing visitors compiled 268-7 from 55 overs. Worfield then lost opener Ross Aucott cheaply but were progressing steadily at 64-3 before a devastating spell from Harborne’s overseas ace Swapnil Gugale brought the match to a swift conclusion.

The Indian all-rounder finished with figures of 6-24 from eight overs as the home side collapsed to 109 all out.

Bridgnorth are at least some way clear of danger but had a day to forget as they were beaten by six wickets at home by Himley.

Adam Quiney top scored with just 26 as too many batters failed to build on decent starts and the home side were bowled out for 133.