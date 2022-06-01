Oakes runs riot to post a season’s best in Ludlow win

Cricket

The South African all-rounder stroked his way to a superb 193 not out during his side's 172-run success at Allscott.

Oakes' runs came from 173 balls and included 23 fours and five sixes, and fired the third-placed visitors to a total of 263-5. Freddie Ammonds (42) shared a fifth-wicket stand of 122.

In reply, Allscott were dismissed for 91 with Oakes completing a stunning afternoon's work by picking up 3-9 while Joe Williams took 3-16.

Leaders Sentinel bagged a six-wicket success at home to Wellington thanks to brilliant spells from opening bowlers Mekyle Pillay and Jonathan Evans.

Evans just shaded the individual honours with 6-26 while Pillay took 4-46 as Wellington were rolled over for 79. Sentinel then chased down the runs inside 28 overs.

Chris Miller was the star turn in second-placed Quatt's triumph at St Georges.

Miller struck a superb unbeaten 107 from 82 balls as Quatt chased down St Georges' 189 in 29 overs.

Liam Buttery (46), Lewis Sedgley (43) and Sam Morgan (35) were the main contributors for St Georges while Garteh Jones and Scott Furber picked up three wickets each.

A stunning display from Simon Jones fired Shelton to their first success of the summer.

Jones produced a devastating spell with the ball that saw him tear through the Newport batting line up as Shelton bagged a welcome victory and climbed off the bottom of the Premier Division standings.

Newport were shot out for just 65 – having seen their first six wickets fall with just 14 runs on the board – in reply to Shelton's 131.

Edward Parton (39) was the only home batter to reach double figures.

Dan Walker had earlier scored 39 at the top of the order for Shelton on a difficult day for the batters. Newport's Nick Watkins (4-18), Sam Davies (3-39) and Johar Ahmed (3-52) impressed with the ball.

Shifnal slipped to the foot of the table following a three-wicket defeat at home to Madeley.

Oliver Parton top scored with 58 while Amar Jassal made 43 and Henry Davies 30 not out as Shifnal made 191-8 from their 50 overs. James Ralph was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-33.

Imesh Udayanga then led the Madeley victory charge with 83, with opener Andrew Laycock adding 58. Mark Bissell picked up 5-41.

Whitchurch climbed into the top five following a 21-run success at home to Oswestry.

Michael Robinson (34), Kunal Dabas (33) and Maisam Hasnain Jaffri (32) helped Whitchurch to 194.