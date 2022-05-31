Bowlers hit their straps as Shrewsbury bag welcome win

The struggling sides met at London Road with Will Parton’s men going on to secure a 44-run victory.

It did at one stage look as though it would be another dreadful afternoon for Shrewsbury when they were restricted to 159-9 from 55 overs. At 98-8, they looked destined to remain at the foot of the table but Tom Winchester (30no), Luke Thornton (17) and Harry Darley (12no) combined to add 61 for the last two wickets.

A steady start by Ombersley saw them reach 56-2 and 92-4 but a middle order and late order collapse, inspired by George Garrett (4-43), saw them fold to 115 all out.

Garrett was well supported by Winchester (3-30) as Shrewsbury jumped up to ninth in the table.

Shifnal sit sixth in the standings despite falling to a five-wicket defeat at Berskwell.

Chris Murrall won the toss and chose to bat with openers Jack Home (45) and Australian Ethan Jamieson (56) beginning brightly.

But after they were dismissed, the innings fell away to 172 all out in 54.1 overs.

Despite the early loss of Ateeq Javid, Berkswell then cruised to a five-wicket win with Warwickshire batter Dan Mousley top scoring with 50 from 39 balls.

In division two, it proved to be a disappointing weekend for Bridgnorth, Worfield and Wem.

An excellent 122 from captain Joe Dodd saw Dorridge beat Bridgnorth at Cricket Meadow.

His second-wicket stand of 134 with Luke Horgan (73) paved the way for an imposing total of 263-8.

Shropshire off-spinner Matty Simmonds (3-42) impressed for the hosts. But they were unable to respond with the bat, crumbling to 112 all out in 43.4 overs.

A mid-innings slump from 36-1 to 48-6 and a late order collapse from 108-6 to 112 all out did for Bridgnorth who would have been in even greater trouble without 41 from Adam Quiney.

Although boosted by the inclusion of Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes, Worfield fell to their seventh defeat in seven games at West Bromwich Dartmouth. Rhodes started impressively with 70 and Basit Zaman added 60 as Worfield made their highest total of the season, so far, finishing on 274-7 from 55 overs.

Dartmouth made a sure and steady start to their reply through Ismail Mohammed (75) and Bruce Thomason (34). After Thomason’s dismissal, Kobe Herft (103) hit five fours and six sixes to inspire Dartmouth to victory.

Wem fell to an 80-run defeat at home to Bromsgrove.

Bromsgrove found batting conditions tricky and were indebted to Lucas Ingram for a patient 39 as they were all out for 164.