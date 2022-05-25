Quatt can draw comfort as they close gap at the top

Trevor Patchett

The first verses second clash proved to be a keenly contested affair with Sentinel ending on 178-8 in pursuit of Quatt’s total of 197.

Ryan Wheldon was the standout performer for hosts Quatt with a fine knock of 86.

Jonathan Evans and South African Mekyle Pillay impressed with the ball as they took 4-46 and 4-53 respectively.

In reply, Sentinel were well set as they moved past the 100 mark for the loss of three wickets. But the hosts hit back with Scott Furber picking up four wickets, including dangerman Pillay for 67, and Sentinel were forced to bat out for a losing draw.

Third-placed Ludlow were frustrated in their bid for victory at home to Shelton.

A superb unbeaten 126 from Jason Oakes lifted Ludlow to 201-7 from their 50 overs.

Opener Dan Walker top-scored with 30 as Shelton made 163-7.

Wellington continued their charge up the table with a third straight victory.

And their latest success was an emphatic one as they beat Shifnal seconds by 211 runs, with skipper Dan Lloyd and Zimbabwean William Mashinge impressing once again.

Lloyd stroked his way to a fine run-a-ball 111 while Mashinge made 74 in Wellington’s total of 278-5. Mashinge then took the honours with the ball by picking up 5-25. And with Stephen Brooks claiming 4-24 from nine overs, Shifnal were shot out for 67.

Madeley bagged a winning draw from their home clash with Allscott Heath.

Andrew Laycock (67), Imesh Udayanga (50) and Salim Ahmed (37) were the main contributors as Madeley were dismissed for 226.

Allscott were then reduced to 33-3 and 56-5 but Carl Starling and Summers saw them to 151-6 and a draw with unbeaten scores of 58 and 38 respectively.

The St Georges batters were in fine form in their clash at Oswestry. Joseph Buttery (66), Ridwaan Daya (62), Sam Morgan (55 not out), Alex Johnson (42) and Ben Byram (37 not out) saw the visitors to 310-7.

In reply, Oswestry were never in the hunt for victory as they reached 210-6.

The clash between Newport and Whitchurch also ended in a draw, with Whitchurch taking the lion’s share of the points.

Opener Michael Robinson was the star man for Whitchurch with a brilliant 134 out of their total of 277-7.