Wrockwardine Wood too good for in-form Hanmer

Wood are too good

On what looked a tricky tie on paper, Hanmer entered them game on the back of a good win against Castlefields last time out. But they were ruthlessly swept aside by the unbeaten league leaders who ran out convincing 11-1 victors.

Liam Stevens produced Wrockwardine’s biggest win – triumphing over Lee Peate 21-7.

Jamie Wyer wasn’t far behind with a 21-9 victory over Ieuan Pugh.

Castlefields responded to that defeat to Hanmer by securing an 8-4 win over Bylet – who dropped to the foot of the table.

Rich Goddard and Russell Pugh proved to be Castlefield’s best performers on the day as they secured 21-8 victories over Scott Harries and Brian Walters respectively.

Current champions Sir John Bayley – who sit fourth in the table – returned to winning ways with an 8-4 win over Burway.

Alex Jones produced their most emphatic victory with a 21-10 win over Rob Jones. Burway’s Wayne Rogers beat Bayley’s Steve Bodley by the same scoreline.

Newport faced a tough game at home to St George’s as they looked to try and get away from trouble at the bottom end of the table.

But they couldn’t make home advantage count with St George’s running out 8-4 winners. Peter Farmer got St George’s best result with a 21-4 victory over Reece Farr. Phil Jones also impressed with a 21-8 win over Philip Emery.

Newport got themselves a couple of big, individual, wins with Ayden Smith beating Sonya Lucas 21-1 and Peter Cookson toppling Roy Bradburn 21-5.

But it was St George’s who came away with the victory and two bonus points for winning on the road.

Highley moved off the bottom of the table with a narrow 7-5 win over Hanwood.

In what was only their second win of the season so far, David East overcame Simon Lane 21-8 and Andy James beat Phil Lyttle 21-7.

Darren Wellings was Hanwood’s biggest winner with a 21-11 success over Ben Dixon.

But it was Highly who claimed the narrow victory overall with 217-202 the aggregate score.

Wem secured a 9-3 win over Ifton. But the victory wasn’t as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

In six of the matches Ifton lost, they scored 16 points of more in what proved a competitive clash throughout.

It was Wem, though, who kept their composure when it mattered – with Mike Dulson getting their best result with a 21-9 victory over Joey Williams.

Meole Brace, who have started the season strongly, played out a 6-6 draw at home with Chester Road. Doug Edwards got Meole Brace’s best result with a 21-9 win.