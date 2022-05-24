Shifnal in the top half, but Shrewsbury struggles continue

Shrewsbury v West Bromwich Dartmouth 22/6/19 by Richard Dawson 9757 - West Bromwich Dartmouth's Manraj Johal

Bouncing back from a couple of defeats, Shifnal had Ethan Jamieson on his mettle in the first round of red ball fixtures this season.

Jamieson was the chief destroyer as he grabbed 5-34 from 17 overs, helping to bowl out visitors Halesowen for 140.

The hosts had a difficult start to their innings as openers Jack Edwards and Chad Brandrick were dismissed for nine and five respectively.

They got it together in the middle order, though, and ultimately got over the line comfortably.

Matthew Lamb’s 38 was helped by Jamieson’s 37 and James Sookias’ unbeaten 30 to win by six wickets.

The result lifts Shifnal up to fifth. Shrewsbury, however, remain at the foot of the top-flight table.

Pace bowler Manraj Johal proved too hot to handle as they were beaten by seven wickets at league leaders Smethwick.

Warwickshire prospect Johal grabbed 7-50 from 14.4 stellar overs as Shrewsbury were bowled out for 157.

Muhammad Qamar Khan then came up with a classy unbeaten 68, including 12 fours, as the in-form hosts grabbed their 10th victory on the spin in all competitions.

Johal removed Shrewsbury skipper Will Parton with his second ball – the eighth of the innings – and quickly ripped through the visitors’ top order. He added the scalps of Lewis Evans (eight), Jean-Pierre Erasmus (13) and Theo Truss (none) before taking a break.

When Johal returned, he also saw off Rob Foster (60), Luke Thornton (16) and Harry Darley (none). Shrewsbury have won one of their six outings so far.

Meanwhile, in Premier Division Two, Bridgnorth are up to third after a story of strong bowling at Lichfield.

James Wilkinson shone for Lichfield, taking 6-41, and that saw the visitors – who had Karl Quiney top score with 50 – all out for 171 on the road.

The hosts, however, were unable to reach what seemed an attractive target as Bridgnorth also proved to be ruthless with the ball.

County star Ben Roberts (3-23) was supported by Adam Quiney (2-31) to reduce Lichfield to 48-5, and then 83-7.

A stubborn 30 from Brinder Phagura helped the home side, but Michael Hill disposed of Robert Turner before also seeing off Phagura and Wilkinson with successive deliveries to seal a 48- run triumph.

Worfield’s woes continued as the winless side were downed by six wickets at home against Himley.

Ex-Northants spinner Graeme White (4-20) and James Lunn (3- 40) helped dismiss Worfield for 128.

Ross Aucott top scored with 40 from 70 deliveries before succumbing to White.

Himley then made easy work of reaching their target as Callum Lea led the way with 48 from 45 balls.

Joseph Arnold grabbed a couple of wickets for Worfield but the visitors strolled over the line in the 24th over.

Worfield remain bottom of the pile, while Wem fell to the might of Ryan Tongue at Barnards Green.

Wem, who are now 10th, opted to bat having won the toss and saw the top order struggle as Harry Chandler was out with the first ball of the innings Sam Peate and Oliver Cooper claimed just four and 14 respectively as well.