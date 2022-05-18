Oswestry ends their wait for a first win

Charlie Morris was the hero, taking six wickets as the home side were bowled out for 172 and then holding his nerve to hit the winning runs after a late collapse had put the victory in doubt.

That meant agony for Newport’s Nick Watkins, who finished on the losing team despite finishing with figures of 7-39 after a brilliant display of bowling.

Rob Clarke’s 68 and 51 Josh Coleridge seemingly had Oswestry cruising but they slumped from 117-2 to 169-9 after Watkins ripped through the middle order, before Morris edged them over the line.

A blistering century from Sam Morgan helped St Georges become the first team this season to get the better of Premier Division leaders Sentinel.

Morgan’s 110 from just 62 balls included eight sixes and helped his team recover from 128-5 to post an imposing 312-9 from their 50 overs, after they had won the toss and chosen to bat away at Albert Road.

The hosts, who had taken a maximum haul of 96 points from their opening four fixtures, found the task of chasing down the runs too tall an order, with several batters failing to build on positive starts.

Mekyle Pillay played patiently to make 70 from 96 balls but by the finish the leaders were happy to take nine points for the losing draw as they closed on 220-8, Mathew Batkin claiming best bowling figures of 3-47 for St Georges, who took 16 points for their efforts.

Sentinel’s lead at the top is now down to nine points though their closest challengers, Quatt, were unable to take full advantage of the slip after being forced to settle for a winning draw at Shifnal seconds.

Oliver Plank’s 112 from 116 balls, which included 14 boundaries, helped the visitors declare after just 48 overs on 271-4 declared.

But the hosts proved too tough a nut to crack, recovering impressively after slumping to 3-2 after openers Sam Cotter and Andrew Warner departed in quick succession. Matt Denver scored 47 from 51 balls, while Tom Gough’s more watchful 43 from 100 balls provided the backbone for the innings as Shifnal finished on 166-6.

Third-placed Ludlow lost ground on the top two as they were beaten by 66 runs at Whichurch.

In a low-scoring affair, Kunal Dabas’ 64 from 73 balls proved crucial and allowed his team to post 160, Andy Jones (30) one of only three other players to reach double figures.

Ludlow’s reply quickly hit trouble as seamer Daniel Bowen tore through the top order to leave the visitors 19-4. Opener Sam Alford (31) stood firm but found no support and another devastating spell from Shafiq Ahmed, who finished with figures of 5-22, was decisive as the final five wickets fell for just 21 runs.

Despite their impressive display against the leaders, St Georges actually dropped a place in the table, with Wellington climbing to fourth courtesy of a thumping 143-run win at Allscott Heath.

Zimbabwe all-rounder William Mashinge again starred with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 148 from 128 balls. Skipper Dan Lloyd also made 115 as his team compiled 308-4 before then taking 4-48 as Allscott were bowled out for 165 in reply.