Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chirk are bowled over by support from sponsors

By Nick ElwellCricketPublished: Comments

Chirk Cricket Club are all geared up for the summer thanks to some generous help from their sponsors.

Chirk CC
Chirk CC

The Holyhead Road outfit run two senior sides in the The Shropshire Cricket League with the firsts competing in Division One and the seconds in Division Seven.

The teams are sponsored by Heat Source Energy Solutions and Terry’s Autos.

The club also have under-9 and under-11 teams playing in North Wales and alongside those teams they also run an ‘All Stars’ programme for ages five to eight. The junior sides are sponsored by Caffi Wylfa.

If your child is interested in any of these please contact our Junior Co-ordinator - Steve Conners

Chirk Cricket Club would like to thank Dale Randall & Meurig Davies for their sponsorship of the Senior Teams & Caffi Wylfa for sponsorship of the Junior Teams. Their valuable contribution helps keep cricket alive in this club which traces its roots back to the nineteenth century. The Club hopes its players, officials and supporters will remember this contribution when placing business. If any more information is required, please contact Brian Eadon brian.eadon@hotmail.co.uk or 07884-445919

Cricket
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News