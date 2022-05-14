Chirk are bowled over by support from sponsors

The Holyhead Road outfit run two senior sides in the The Shropshire Cricket League with the firsts competing in Division One and the seconds in Division Seven.
The teams are sponsored by Heat Source Energy Solutions and Terry’s Autos.
The club also have under-9 and under-11 teams playing in North Wales and alongside those teams they also run an ‘All Stars’ programme for ages five to eight. The junior sides are sponsored by Caffi Wylfa.
If your child is interested in any of these please contact our Junior Co-ordinator - Steve Conners
Chirk Cricket Club would like to thank Dale Randall & Meurig Davies for their sponsorship of the Senior Teams & Caffi Wylfa for sponsorship of the Junior Teams. Their valuable contribution helps keep cricket alive in this club which traces its roots back to the nineteenth century. The Club hopes its players, officials and supporters will remember this contribution when placing business. If any more information is required, please contact Brian Eadon brian.eadon@hotmail.co.uk or 07884-445919