Chirk are bowled over by support from sponsors

Chirk CC

The Holyhead Road outfit run two senior sides in the The Shropshire Cricket League with the firsts competing in Division One and the seconds in Division Seven.

The teams are sponsored by Heat Source Energy Solutions and Terry’s Autos.

The club also have under-9 and under-11 teams playing in North Wales and alongside those teams they also run an ‘All Stars’ programme for ages five to eight. The junior sides are sponsored by Caffi Wylfa.

If your child is interested in any of these please contact our Junior Co-ordinator - Steve Conners