Shropshire cricketer Ryan Lockley swapping spikes for running shoes in London Marathon

By Nick Elwell

Cricket Shropshire Community Coach Ryan Lockley will swap his spikes for running shoes in the autumn when he takes on the London Marathon.

Ryan Lockley for Shropshire

Batsman and wicketkeeper Lockley, who plays for Bridgnorth in the Birmingham League and Shropshire in the Minor Counties Championship, will be raising money for Chance to Shine.

Lockley, who lives in Shrewsbury, said: “I’ve been very lucky to be given the opportunity to run this year’s TCS London Marathon on October 2.

“To run in such a global event for Chance to Shine is extra special. It’s the national charity which aims to give all children the opportunity to play, learn and develop through cricket.

“This programme also enhances valuable life skills for children and young people, developing their confidence, resilience and adaptability amongst many other things.

“It’s amazing to be able to give something back. As a child I received Chance to Shine cricket at my state school and within my community.

“Now, in my full-time role as a community coach for cricket, I get to see first-hand what the programme can do for all young people and teachers.

“It excites me to be raising money to give opportunities for even more children to benefit and succeed from cricket. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.”

Lockley, 29, will be starting his training programme ahead of the marathon soon, alongside his cricket commitments this summer, and is looking forward to the challenge.

He has run a marathon before, and is a regular runner, but is relishing the challenge of taking on the London route to raise money for Chance to Shine.

Donate at www.tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/ryan-lockley-3f1b9?utm_source=EnthuseSendGrid&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=website

Nick Elwell

