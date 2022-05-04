Sentinel and Quatt extend top starts to Shropshire Premier League

Action at Ludlow (Trevor Patchett)

The third round of Premier Division clashes saw Sentinel ease to victory away to Shifnal seconds while Quatt triumphed at Shelton.

Sentinel top the standings after bagging a third straight maximum haul.

Batting first, Ed Ashlin (59) and George Cheshire (33) helped them to 177-9 from their 50 overs. Amar Jassal (4-32) and George Davis (3-55) were among the wickets for Shifnal.

Sentinel’s bowlers then got to work in impressive fashion to shoot their hosts out for just 58.

James Shaw was the star turn with figures of 4-5 from 4.5 overs, while Mekyle Pillay took 3-35.

Quatt’s bowlers were also on their game again during their victory at Shelton.

South African all-rounder Jarryd Davies took 5-43 as Shelton were dismissed for 125. George Maders top scored with 40 after the hosts had been reduced to 31-6.

Quatt had earlier made 179-7 from their – a total built around 49 from Ryan Wheldon. Shavon Brooks bowled well to record figures of 4-42.

Ludlow slipped down to third place in the early standings after see last-wicket defiance saw Oswestry escape with a losing draw.

The home side recovered from 31-3 to make 206-8.

Jack Griffiths took the batting plaudits with an unbeaten 54 while there were useful contributions from Jason Oakes (38) and Sam Roberts (32).

Oswestry opener Josh Darley then played a lone hand with 54 as Ludlow pushed for victory.

But they were left frustrated as the visitors ended on 132-9 with the last pair of Alex Selby and Harvey Greig surviving the final six overs. David Peel took 4-32 and Joe Williams 3-28.

Madeley bagged 24 points after a six-wicket success at Newport.

The hosts opted to bat first and were restricted to 157-9 – opener Paul Furniss ended unbeaten on 62 while Sri Lankan Imesh Udayanga continued his fine start to the season by picking up 4-42 before hitting 72 not out as Madeley, helped by an unbeaten 40 from Matthew Tilt, eased to victory.

St Georges also banked a 24-point haul from their clash at Allscott Heath.

Sam Morgan (84no) and Ben Byram (47no) helped St Georges to 258-7.

In reply, Carl Starling made 82 and Raheel Khattak (37) as Allscott fell for 207 – Matthew Bakin the pick of the visiting attack with 4-30.

Wellington picked up a winning draw from a tense clash at Whitchurch.

Skipper Dan Lloyd led the way for Wellington with 77 out of their total of 190-7.