Sentinel setting early pace in Shropshire Cricket League

Sentinel are setting the early pace

They secured a second successive maximum 24-point haul following a 152-run success against Allscott Heath.

James Shaw and Mekyle Pillay led the way for Sentinel after they had been asked to bat first.

Shaw top scored with 78 and Pillay made 67 out of a total of 268-7 from 50 overs. Ed Ashlin (32) and George Cheshire (31) added useful runs while Chris Starling picked up five wickets at a cost of 77 runs.

Sentinel's total proved way beyond Allscott as they were shot out foe 116 in reply.

Shane Gwilt took the bowling honours with figures of 5-29.

Ludlow sit second in the table after an impressive five-wicket success at Madeley.

Sri Lankan Imesh Udayanga (83) and former Shropshire skipper James Ralph (55) were among the runs again as Madeley posted 239-6.

Ludlow opener Luke Miles then started the victory charge with 69. Chris Edenborough added 33 and Jason Oakes 24 before Sam Edwards (53 not out) and Sam Roberts (23 not out) saw the visitors over the line in the 49th over.

Quatt's bowlers were on their game again as they made it two wins from two.

South African Jarryd Daries picked up 5-15 and Jonathan Edwards claimed 3-18 to help roll Whitchurch over for 73. Skipper Andy Jones (26) the only batter to pass 20.

Opener Oliver Plank then hit 40 as Quatt chased down their target for the loss of four wickets.

St Georges' Lewis Sedgley fell just short of a century during his side's 117-run success over visiting Shelton.

Sedgley made 97 and Alex Johnson 79 as St Georges piled up 262-7.

Martin Delany (3-16) and Ridwaan Daya (3-56) then shone with the ball as ton fell for 145. George Manders top scored with 45.

Newport's bowlers impressed again to help secure a first win of the season.

Johar Ahmed took 5-32 and Shabbir Khan 3-10 off 15 overs as Wellington were dismissed for 100 in pursuit of Newport's 152.

Saqib Akbar top scored with 53 for Newport while Dan Lloyd followed up his previous week's five-wicket haul by bagging 6-29.

Shifnal seconds had to settle for a winning draw from their home clash with Oswestry.

Jack Twigger (88) and Mark Bissell (64) shared a second-wicket stand of 123 to help Shifnal to 263-7.